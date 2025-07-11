Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged:

The Rookie Star Eric Winter Posts Perfect Response to TikTok Concerns

The Rookie star Eric Winter had a great response for those who've been wondering what happened since he hasn't posted a TikTok yet.

As far as filming on the eighth season of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie goes, the cast has actually found a way to step up their already impressive social media game. We had Deric Augustine, Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O'Neil, Lisseth Chavez, and Mekia Cox taking fans behind the scenes during their pre-filming police and firearm training ahead of the first day back on the set. Then, Nathan Fillion shared with ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guest Host Anthony Anderson what it was like filming in Prague. Now, Eric Winter is checking in on TikTok to let fans know he's back on the set – but more important than that? Winter has a proper response for those claiming that "Tim Bradford" died because he hasn't posted on the social media platform.

Here's a look at what Winter had to share earlier today, having a little fun with all of the "haters" out there calling him out for his lack of TikTok posts since filming resumed:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

