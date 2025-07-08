Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 8 Filming Had Nathan Fillion Feeling Like James Bond

ABC's The Rookie star Nathan Fillion (Superman) discusses filming the Season 8 opener in Prague and why it gave him James Bond vibes.

After getting a chance to check out what Deric Augustine, Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O'Neil, Lisseth Chavez, and Mekia Cox had to share about pre-filming police and firearm training ahead of the first day back on the set, Nathan Fillion had some things to share about the upcoming eighth season of Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie with ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guest Host Anthony Anderson. Ahead of Monday night's Superman premiere (which includes Fillion portraying Green Lantern Guy Gardner), Fillion shared that "my boss and his wife from 'The Rookie'" were joining him for the premiere. Regarding filming on his hit ABC series, Fillion confirmed what social media had been showing us over the past few weeks, that part of the season opener was filmed in Prague.

"We went off to Prague to shoot a portion of the premiere episode of Season 8," Fillion shared. When asked if he could share any secrets, Fillion added, "Well, guess what? Everybody just found out we went to Prague." As for what it was like filming, the actor and executive producer shared that it gave him "James Bond" vibes. "It felt like I was shooting 'Casino Royale.' I'm telling you, I'm in a suit." From there, Fillion and Anderson discussed the history of the locales where Fillion and the team fiomed (a convenient way to shift from potentially dropping spoilers).

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

