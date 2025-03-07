Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Star Jenna Dewan Talks Season 7; S07E09: "The Kiss" Clip

Jenna Dewan offered some insights into the current season of ABC's The Rookie and brought along a clip from Season 7 Episode 9: "The Kiss."

After taking a break this week due to pre-empting programming, ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie returns next week with S07E09: "The Kiss." As we await the official image gallery to drop, Jenna Dewan stopped by FOX 5 New York's Good Day New York to offer viewers some perspectives on the current season from both sides of the camera – and Dewan even enlists Rosanna Scotto and Mike Woods for a viral TikTok dance. But beginning at the 4:45 mark in the video above, we get a brief sneak peek at S07E09: "The Kiss" – with Nolan (Fillion) and Bailey (Dewan) checking in with each other at the hospital amid the madness – only for things to take a concerning turn.

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 9: "The Kiss" & Ep. 10: "Chaos Agent" Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 9: "The Kiss" – The team mobilizes to locate a suspect after a deadly series of events affects one of their own. Meanwhile, Celina (Lisseth Chavez) takes on her first case with Bailey's (Jenna Dewan) help.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 10: "Chaos Agent": John (Nathan Fillion), Lucy (Melissa O'Neil), and Angela (Alyssa Diaz) investigate the suspicious stabbing of three teenage girls. Back at the station, the team experiences technical difficulties while managing a group of prisoners and a wild animal.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!