The Talamasca: The Secret Order Set for Fall Premiere; New Mini-Teaser

Set to hit AMC and AMC+ beginning this fall, here's a new mini-teaser that was released for Anne Rice's The Talamasca: The Secret Order.

With the premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City, we were also treated to a new teaser for AMC's Nicholas Denton (Dangerous Liaisons, Glitch), William Fichtner (The Company You Keep, Mom), Elizabeth McGovern (War of the Worlds), and Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Nine Perfect Strangers, DC's Legends of Tomorrow)-starring Anne Rice's The Talamasca: The Secret Order. For this go-around, we're getting another look at Fichtner's Jasper, a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca's London Motherhouse. His motives and methods are cloaked in shadow, with his charm and righteous sense of purpose as dangerous as the power he's pursuing. Based on what you're about to see from the clip that was released, it seems power and control are the two things that Jasper's pursuing.

Here's a look at the teaser released on Sunday night, offering us some disturbing insights into Fichtner's Jasper – with the newest addition to "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe" arriving this fall:

Previously, we were treated to a look at what's on the clandestine organization's radar 24/7 with the release of a transmission site – with some very familiar faces on the radar (more on that in a second). As we previously reported, the site has a countdown clock that's now down to 49 days – which would put something happening (trailer?) on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

With John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) writing, directing, and serving as co-showrunner alongside Mark Lafferty, the series will focus on the secret organization known as the Talamasca – one that's been a factor in a number of Rice's works. Referred to by the late bestselling author as "psychic detectives," the Order of the Talamasca was established to research, track, and oversee the paranormal world – which, as we've seen, is made up of vampires, witches, werewolves, and more (and it's already made its presence known on both shows). Mark Johnson, who oversees the "Anne Rice Immortal Universe," will also serve as an executive producer (as he does on "Interview" and "Mayfair").

Denton's Guy Anatole is brilliant, handsome, and sharp on the surface – but he's always known his mind works a little differently. On the cusp of graduating from law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world. But for that balance to hold and for Guy to survive, he will have to learn to embrace the dark, treacherous depths of his true and singular self.

