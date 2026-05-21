Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: colbert, The Late Show

The Late Show Finale: Cranston, Rudd & Meadows Crash Colbert Monologue

Bryan Cranston, Paul Rudd, and Tim Meadows crashed the final opening monologue for CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Here's a look...

Article Summary Stephen Colbert’s Late Show finale monologue gets crashed by Bryan Cranston, Paul Rudd, and Tim Meadows.

Cranston, Rudd, and Meadows each argue they deserve Colbert’s final guest spot, then spiral when rejected.

Colbert delivers an emotional farewell, thanking viewers and calling the past 11 years a shared experience.

The Late Show also opens its final run with a star-packed salute to Colbert and late-night TV history.

If late-night icon Stephen Colbert thought he was going to wrap up his run on CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert without some famous faces showing up in his last monologue, he was sadly mistaken. It seems a lot of folks think that they should've been the final guests – in this case, Bryan Cranston, Paul Rudd, and Tim Meadows each making their respective cases to have the coveted spot. Unfortunately, each of them has their hearts broken – and they do not take it well. Especially when they learn that it won't be a "special" final show…

"I cannot adequately explain to you what the people who work here have done for each other and how much we mean to each other," Colbert shared during his opening remarks to the audience and others watching to kick off the show. Later, he turns his attention to the viewers.

"On night one of 'The Colbert Report,' I said, 'Anyone can read the news to you. I promise to feel the news at you.' And I realized pretty soon in this job that our job over here was different. We were here to feel the news with you. And I don't know about you, but I sure have felt it. And I just want to let all y'all know in here and out there how important you've been to what we have done. The energy that you've given us. We sincerely need that to have done the best possible show we could have for you for the last 11 years. You've given it to us. We've given it all right back to you. What would you call that, Lewis?" Colbert shared, with Lewis defining it as a reciprocal emotional relationship.

"That's exactly right," Colbert continued. "Because we love doing this show for you, but what we really, really love is doing this show with you. Now, I'll say to you what I've said to every audience for the last 11 years, and I have meant it every time. Have a good show. Thanks for being here, and let's do it, y'all."

In addition, Colbert's team put together a fun introduction to the late-night talk show's final run that included a whole lot of famous faces from late-night history – including Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Jon Stewart, John Oliver, Jimmy Fallon, Samantha Bee, Arsenio Hall, Johnny Carson, Chelsea Handler, Andy Cohen, David Letterman, Craig Ferguson, Dick Cavett, Trevor Noah, Jay Leno, Joan Rivers, Robin Thede, Conan O'Brien, Jack Benny, Steve Allen, and Jack Parr.

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