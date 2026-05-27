Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Star Simon Helberg Discusses Howard's Evolution

On a new edition of The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast, Simon Helberg discusses Howard's evolution, working with Melissa Rauch, and more.

Article Summary The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast features Simon Helberg reflecting on Howard Wolowitz’s evolution across 12 seasons.

Simon Helberg shares how Howard changed once Bernadette arrived, praising his instant comedic chemistry with Melissa Rauch.

The Big Bang Theory favorite also discusses his close bond with Kunal Nayyar and the bromance behind Howard and Raj.

Helberg reveals his kids are obsessed with Young Sheldon, offering a fun new perspective on The Big Bang Theory universe.

From Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage to the upcoming Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, it's pretty clear that "The Big Bang Theory" universe is as popular as ever. And don't get us started on how well the original series performs across streaming and linear television (look no further than the show's presence on MTV and TBS). As a way of giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the series came to be from the folks who made it happen, HBO Max's The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast offers a nostalgic look back on the hit series's 12-season run. In the latest episode, Simon Helberg joins host Jessica Radloff to trace the evolution of his fan favorite character, Howard Wolowitz. Some of the topics Helberg touches on include his on-screen and real-life bromance with Kunal Nayyar, how his take on Howard changed once his relationship with Melissa Rauch's Bernadette was introduced, what it's like revisiting the series through his children, and much more. We've got some highlight clips waiting for you below, and you can check out the entire episode above.

In the first clip, Helberg opens up about what he would go back and do over again if given the opportunity. "I wish I could do sort of do it all again…that night, that pilot…That was just a special night…We were all like I hope to see you again," he shared. As for that instant comedic chemistry between Helberg's Howard and Rauch's Bernadette (chemistry we saw on display again during the series finale of NBC's Night Court sequel series), Helberg remembered "being immediately charmed by her," how much the two of them were "a nice match," and Rauch "being hilarious." But even with The Big Bang Theory as big as it is, ">Helberg revealed that his kids prefer another show in the TBBT universe. "My kids are absolutely obsessed with 'Young Sheldon'…It's on all the time…Everywhere we went, every country we go, it's like this comfort…They are way more excited about that than 'Big Bang.'"

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