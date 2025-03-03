Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: "The Testaments", Handmaid's Tale

The Testaments: Lucy Halliday Joins "Handmaid's Tale" Sequel Series

Lucy Halliday (Blue Jean) has been cast as Daisy in Hulu's The Testaments, the upcoming "The Handmaid's Tale" sequel series.

This April, Hulu and series creator Bruce Miller's Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski-starring The Handmaid's Tale kicks off its sixth and final run – but the universe created by bestselling author Margaret Atwood will live on in the upcoming series adaptation of Atwood's sequel novel, The Testaments. Set several years after The Handmaid's Tale, the novel spotlights three women connected to Gilead: Aunt Lydia ("Handmaid's Tale" star Ann Dowd), Agnes (Chase Infiniti), and Daisy, a young Canadian teen whose life is turned upside down when she discovers her connection to the Republic of Gilead. Earlier today, the news hit that Lucy Halliday (Blue Jean) will be joining Dowd and Infiniti, taking on the role of Daisy.

"What I have given them, in the locked writers' room that nobody's allowed into — including me — is a whole new whiteboard and a bunch of new characters. The story of the characters in the show at the moment is left open, so it's up to Bruce and the highly competent writing team as to how they get those people into position," Atwood shared about the project when it was first announced.

The Handmaid's Tale: A Look at Season 6

During the final season of Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, June's unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke (O-T Fagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) join the resistance. Serena (Strahovski) tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick (Max Minghella) faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June's journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom. The series also stars Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger, Ever Carradine, and Josh Charles.

Based on Margaret Atwood's book, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Elisabeth Moss, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark, Kim Todd, Daniel Wilson, and Fran Sears. The series is distributed internationally by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

