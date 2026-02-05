Posted in: Current News, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the traitors

The Traitors: Our S04E08 "A Queen Never Comes Off Her Throne" Preview

With the next round hitting Peacock TONIGHT, here's our updated preview for The Traitors S04E08: "A Queen Never Comes Off Her Throne."

Tension soars as a major murder rocks alliances and pushes one contestant toward an impossible choice.

Alan Cumming hosts as celebrities and reality stars scheme, deceive, and battle for a $250,000 prize.

Fresh podcast reactions from Bob the Drag Queen and Boston Rob dissect last week’s explosive episode.

We are back with our weekly preview of what's ahead with the fourth season of Peacock's Emmy Award-winning The Traitors. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming and set at an ancient castle nestled deep in the Scottish Highlands, the reality competition series saw Faithful Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho getting "murdered" and Traitor Lisa Rinna being "banished," as the show continues to find new ways to flip the script just when you think you have a clue about where things are going. This week, we're looking at a "murder" with serious implications, alliances put to the test, a fiery roundtable, and one competititor put in a difficult position.

With the next round set to hit the streaming service at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET tonight, here's a look at what you need to know about S04E08: "A Queen Never Comes Off Her Throne," including an episode overview, an extensive image gallery overflowing with some interesting moments, and more. In addition, Bob the Drag Queen and Boston Rob offer their thoughts on last week's round in the latest episode of The Traitors Official Podcast, and more!

The Traitors S04E08: "A Queen Never Comes Off Her Throne" Preview

What's "The Traitors" All About? Peacock's The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Here's how it goes down:

The entertainment industry's most competitive reality stars and famous faces take part in the ultimate murder mystery game, as contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.

Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.

Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game.

If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Who Can We Expect During "The Traitors" Season 4? Hosted by the impossibly stylish and devastatingly witty Cumming, the contestants for the fourth season include:

Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

(The Real Housewives of Potomac) Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

(The Real Housewives of Dubai) Colton Underwood (The Bachelor)

(The Bachelor) Donna Kelce ("Mama" Kelce)

("Mama" Kelce) Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

(The Real Housewives of New York City) Eric Nam (Singer-Songwriter)

(Singer-Songwriter) Ian Terry (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Johnny Weir (Olympic Figure Skater)

(Olympic Figure Skater) Kristen Kish (Host, Top Chef)

(Host, Top Chef) Rob Cesternino (Survivor)

(Survivor) Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

(The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars)

(Dancing with the Stars) Maura Higgins (Love Island USA Aftersun)

(Love Island USA Aftersun) Michael Rapaport (Actor)

(Actor) Monét X Change (RuPaul's Drag Race)

(RuPaul's Drag Race) Natalie Anderson (Survivor)

(Survivor) Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

(The Real Housewives of Atlanta) Rob Rausch (Love Island USA)

(Love Island USA) Ron Funches (Comedian)

(Comedian) Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill)

(One Tree Hill) Tara Lipinski (Olympic Figure Skater)

(Olympic Figure Skater) Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho (Survivor)

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 8: "A Queen Never Comes Off Her Throne" – While the temperature rises between the Traitors, a strategic murder shakes the castle; alliances are tested, and a heated conversation makes for a simmering roundtable; one player has an impossible decision to make.

Produced by Studio Lambert, part of All3 Media, Peacock's The Traitors Season 4 is executive-produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Darrell Olsen, and Alan Cumming. The format for the series was devised initially by IDTV and RTL.

