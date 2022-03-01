The Umbrella Academy Confirms Javon "Wanna" Walton Joining Season 3

While fans of Netflix's adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Ba's comic book series The Umbrella Academy await news on when the series will be returning for its Sparrow Academy-invaded third season (or at least a teaser or trailer), the streaming service announced that Javon "Wanna" Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) would be joining the cast. While there were rumblings earlier this year that the actor would be joining the popular series, Netflix made it official earlier today.

Now here's a look back at the new set of key art posters released last month focusing on our time-ravaged Hargreeves clan (minus one and with a new addition after some wonky time stuff during last season's finale, as you're about to see):

Emmy Raver-Lampman had some intel to offer during an interview with Collider in support of her upcoming action-thriller Blacklight. Here's a look at some of the highlights:

On Steve Blackman's TUA Series & Gerard Way's TUA Graphic Novel Diverging: "We're running adjacent to the graphic novels, but I don't think Steve [Blackman] is beholden at all to the graphic novels, by needing it to be something that's verbatim, it needing to reflect exactly what's happening in the graphic novels and what's happening on screen. But I do know that Gerard [Way] and Steve are in constant communication. So, I don't doubt that they both know what the other has ideas in what the other is thinking. I think there will always be a connection there, but the further we get into 'The Umbrella Academy', the TV show, I think it's finding its own way. It's finding its own route, which is exciting. … This third season, we're really, really doing our own thing, and I think the show has found some really cool plots to follow and explore."

On How Post-Production Is Looking & When TUA Season 3 Will Drop: "I hope this summer because I want to see this season so badly. We've started doing ADR and it's a massive season. There's just a lot of work in post that has to be done."

On the Show Finding Its Own Voice Heading Into Season 3: "I think our show has really found its tone. I think that's part because we've all been working on the show for so long together now. Also, Steve and the writers really know how to write for the characters now, and they know how to write for Tom and me and David and Elliot and Aidan. We all feel like we speak for these characters now and have a deeper understanding of them, and also the universe that they exist in."

To check out the rest of the TUA-related part of her interview (including Raver-Lampman discussing how the second season finale will impact what's to come), head on over to here.

Previously, we were introduced to who Justin H. Min's Ben has been spending a lot of altered-reality time with before his "other siblings" arrived in what they thought was their timeline. It wasn't. And that's when viewers got a brief look at Ben's new siblings: The Sparrow Academy, with Cornwell, Oldford, Rodriguez, David, Epstein, and Cube set to join the series as our fam's new fam- kinda. As you'll see from the character descriptions below, the table's been set for some serious family dysfunction. Now here's a look at the other half of what we're sure will be a double-dose of family dysfunction when the third season debuts- The Sparrow Academy: Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, Jake Epstein, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube.

Justin Cornwell's Marcus (No. 1) is a natural-born leader that oozes confidence and keeps the family together who is equally as charming as he is chiseled and colossus.

Justin Min's Ben (No. 2) is not the one we know. This Ben is scheming, tactical, and vicious, determined to gain his status as the leader.

Britne Oldford's Fei (No. 3) sees the world in a special way. She's typically the smartest person in the room and willing to negotiate – yet, once you cross her, there's no turning back.

Jake Epstein's Alphonso (No. 4) is a scarred crime-fighter with a caustic and biting sense of humor who enjoys verbally berating his enemies, almost as much as he enjoys a good pizza and a six-pack of beer.

Genesis Rodriguez's Sloane (No. 5) is a romantic dreamer eager to see the world beyond the academy. Even though she feels tied down to her family, Sloane has plans of her own…and she may just act on them.

Cazzie David's Jayme (No. 6) is a loner with a fear-inducing snarl you'd be wise to avoid at all costs. She doesn't say much because she doesn't have to.

Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube's Christopher (No. 7) is a telekinetic cube that can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear without so much of a warning. The trustworthy, loyal oracle of the Sparrows is treated as just another sibling.

Adapted from the comic book series from Way and Ba, The Umbrella Academy season 2 stars Elliot Page as Vanya aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, and Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six.

The season also starred Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, Kate Walsh as The Handler, Kris Holden-Ried as Axel, Jason Bryden as Otto, Tom Sinclair as Oscar, Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond Chestnut, John Kapelos as Jack Ruby, Ritu Arya as Lila, Stephen Rogaert as Carl, Cameron Britton as Hazel, Kevin Rankin as Elliot, Marin Ireland as Sissy, and Justin Paul Kelly as Harlan. Produced by UCP for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy is executive produced by showrunner Steve Blackman as well as Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, and Mike Richardson. Comic book series creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá serve as co-executive producers.