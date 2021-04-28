The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Elliot Page Brings Fam Along This Time

Two good things to report when it comes to the third season of Netflix's adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba's The Umbrella Academy. First, filming is moving along at a steady pace (sorry, no other timeline details at this point)- which as we continue to crawl out of COVID life and back to something "normal," is some very good news to hear (sending healthy waves to the set that things continue to keep flowing). The second is the reason why we know this, with Elliot Page (Vanya Hargreeves) checking in once again via Instagram to send out some love- except this time, he brought some fam with him: big sis Allison Hargreeves aka Emmy Raver-Lampman.

Here's a look at Page and Raver-Lampman via Page's post from earlier today- and can we just say that we're big fans of Raver-Lampman's crazy-face "peace out" move:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

During a March 2021 interview- his first interview since taking to Instagram in December 2020 to share the news (which is definitely worth checking out in its entirety here)- Page explained that he initially gravitated to Vanya because of the connection he felt with the character ("I related to how much Vanya was closed off"). Now with production currently underway on the third season, the cast and crew have noticed a clear change in the actor compared to previous seasons. "It seems like there's a tremendous weight off his shoulders, a feeling of comfort," said The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman. "There's a lightness, a lot more smiling."

And while Page's return to set has been "validating" there has been the occasional awkward moment (like wrong pronoun usage). "It's going to be an adjustment," Page explained- though he was also quick to say that he feels seen and acknowledged by those around him. As for what the future holds, Page is excited about the creative challenges ahead. "I'm really excited to act, now that I'm fully who I am, in this body," he explained. "No matter the challenges and difficult moments of this, nothing amounts to getting to feel how I feel now."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Blackman (@steveblackmantv)

Here's a look at the message Page posted December 2020, followed by the text of his opening and closing thoughts: