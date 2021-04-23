The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Elliot Page Sends Some Love From Set

While we're getting the feeling that early 2022 might be a more realistic window for the return of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy for a third season, viewers at least have the satisfaction of knowing that at least production is underway (and underway safely). Recently, we had showrunner Steve Blackman sharing a "sneak peek" in the form of a storyboard panel featuring (we believe) Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Vanya (Elliot Page), and Luther (Tom Hopper). Then, Hopper explained during an interview how new health and safety protocols have slowed down the production a bit but that the scripts were "so great" that viewers will appreciate the work that was done during the extra time. Now, Page is checking in from the set (we're digging The Umbrella Academy masks) for no other reason than to send out some love- and considering everything that's been going on, that's probably the best reason of all to post.

Here's a look at Page's Instagram post from earlier today- with BCTV sending waves of love right back at him:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

During a March 2021 interview- his first interview since taking to Instagram in December 2020 to share the news (which is definitely worth checking out in its entirety here)- Page explained that he initially gravitated to Vanya because of the connection he felt with the character ("I related to how much Vanya was closed off"). Now with production currently underway on the third season, the cast and crew have noticed a clear change in the actor compared to previous seasons. "It seems like there's a tremendous weight off his shoulders, a feeling of comfort," said showrunner Steve Blackman. "There's a lightness, a lot more smiling."

And while Page's return to set has been "validating" there has been the occasional awkward moment (like wrong pronoun usage). "It's going to be an adjustment," Page explained- though he was also quick to say that he feels seen and acknowledged by those around him. As for what the future holds, Page is excited about the creative challenges ahead. "I'm really excited to act, now that I'm fully who I am, in this body," he explained. "No matter the challenges and difficult moments of this, nothing amounts to getting to feel how I feel now."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Blackman (@steveblackmantv)

Here's a look at the message Page posted December 2020, followed by the text of his opening and closing thoughts: