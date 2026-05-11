Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the rockford files

The Rockford Files: NBC Previews David Boreanaz-Starring Series

NBC released preview images from David Boreanaz (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Bones)-starring The Rockford Files, set for January 2027.

Article Summary NBC has officially set The Rockford Files reboot starring David Boreanaz for a January 2027 premiere.

The Rockford Files follows newly paroled James Rockford, a PI clearing cases after serving time for a crime he didn’t commit.

David Boreanaz leads NBC’s contemporary The Rockford Files update, bringing charm, wit, and danger to Los Angeles.

The Rockford Files was among NBC’s new 2026-2027 pickups, earning a series order ahead of the network’s Upfronts.

Earlier this month, NBC announced that the pilot for the David Boreanaz (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Bones)-starring reboot of The Rockford Files had been given a series green light for the 2026-2027 season (along with two comedies and an additional drama) ahead of today's big Upfronts presentation. Now, we're getting our best look yet at the series, with the release of three preview images. As for when the series will hit NBC screens, that's going to be a bit of a wait. Earlier today, the network rolled out its official schedule, with The Rockford Files on tap for a January 2027 premiere.

A contemporary update on the classic series of the same name. Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford (David Boreanaz) returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime. The cast includes Boreanaz, Michaela McManus, Felix Solis, and Jacki Weaver.

Along with Boreanaz's The Rockford Files reboot, the network also picked up Line of Fire (formerly known as "Protection"), Sunset P.I., and Newlyweds. The four remaining pilots that were ordered – Key Witness starring Emily Deschanel, Puzzled starring Damon Wayans Jr., What the Dead Know starring Taylor Schilling, and an untitled comedy starring Jane Lynch and Katey Sagal did not receive series orders. The production team for the series includes Writer/EP Mike Daniels, EPs Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman, co-EP Chris Leanza, and director/EP Greg Mottola (pilot only).

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