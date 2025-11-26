Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: interview with the vampire, Talamasca, The Vampire Lestat

The Vampire Lestat: "Talamasca" Previewed Season 3 Daniel Molloy

"Talamasca" Showrunner John Lee Hancock on how Daniel Molloy's appearance previews where he's at mentally heading into The Vampire Lestat.

Article Summary Daniel Molloy's mental state in The Vampire Lestat is previewed through his Talamasca cameo.

Showrunner John Lee Hancock discusses connecting Molloy's journey to Interview with the Vampire.

Daniel's new vampirism shapes his tense interaction with Guy, blurring lines between ally and threat.

A direct nod to mind invasion themes ties into The Vampire Lestat/Interview with the Vampire's events.

Now that AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order has wrapped its first season, showrunners Mark Lafferty and John Lee Hancock have been making the rounds to offer a post-mortem and tease what's still to come if a second season becomes a reality. They've also been addressing the connections that the show made with Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman, and Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat (aka, "Interview with the Vampire" Season 3). Previously, the duo discussed how having Lestat's (Reid) music in the background of a crucial scene came into play. Now, we're getting some insight from Hancock regarding Daniel Molloy's (Bogosian) appearance and how it reflects where Daniel's head is at heading into The Vampire Lestat.

"I think talking to Eric Bogosian and talking to Rolin Jones, the showrunner for 'Interview with the Vampire,' and saying, 'Where is Daniel now?' Because we're picking it up right after where that season left off, and his new vampirism, and how he's dealing with that," Hancock shared during a recent interview with Nerdist. "And Eric Bogosian had a lot of ideas about, like 'I'm still kind of hanging on an edge here.' So when he sees Guy in the alley, it's kind of very much not only friend or foe, but is he dinner? So playing with all that and leaving it on an edge was kind of enticing. And so yeah, we wanted to let him flow right into the line that had been drawn by 'Interview with the Vampire.'"

In the alley scene, Daniel has a very intense, face-to-face moment with Guy (Nicholas Denton) after Guy attempts to probe Daniel's mind, warning Guy, "I have a thing with people messing around in my head without asking first." If you thought Daniel was referencing what's been going on over at Interview with the Vampire and how it ended with Daniel being turned by Armand (Zaman), you would be correct. "I think anyone who watches 'Interview with the Vampire' knows that people fish around in other people's heads a lot in that show; and I think he had obviously experienced some of that and is quick to understand when it happens, especially now that he's a vampire," Hancock explained. "And so it's just a nod to the world. I think a nod to what was created through 'Interview with the Vampire.'"

