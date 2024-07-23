Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: Daryl Dixon, the book of carol, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: McBride on "The Book of Carol" Return

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol star Melissa McBride on returning to the role, the "headspace" that Carol is in, and more.

With San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) hitting this weekend, there are a lot of fans looking forward to learning more about what's ahead with AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol. While the series still has some time to go before its return on Sunday, September 29th, we're thinking maybe a teaser trailer and some preview images would be pretty cool. Now, we're getting a chance to pass along what McBride had to share about returning to the role and joining the series with its second season ("Norman [Reedus] was off to France to do the first part of it, and I had things I needed to take care of").

"It was a little weird, but then again, it wasn't because both of our characters are very adaptive. It was kind of like riding a bike. We knew where she was, knew what she wanted, what she was trying to do. So that part was easy," McBride shared during an interview with EW about how it was surprisingly easier to get back into the swing of things than some would expect. That said, don't mistake McBride's words to mean that it's the same Carol we've come to know and love.

"She is determined. But it's a different type of fearlessness that's driven by her determination to find her friend — and also by the headspace that we find Carol in, which will be revealed." You know, that radio communication between the two did sound a bit concerning – but McBride wasn't offering more than that – but Reedus did drop this very interesting line: "There's a lot of action in season 2. There's a lot of business and a lot of very heartfelt moments. There's also a lot of hero stuff with Melissa. It's beautiful."

During the first season of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The new season picks up where the first season left off, following Daryl and Carol (McBride) as they both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet's (Anne Charrier) movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France's future.

The second season stars Reedus, McBride, Charrier, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. Back in November 2023, we learned that Manish Dayal (The Resident) had been cast as Ash, an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse. Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers.

