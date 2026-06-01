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I Will Find You: Harlan Coben Adaptation Gets Netflix Official Trailer

Premiering June 18th, here's the official trailer for Netflix's series adaptation of bestselling author Harlan Coben's I Will Find You.

Article Summary Netflix drops the official trailer for I Will Find You, the Harlan Coben adaptation premiering June 18.

Sam Worthington stars as a father serving life who learns his murdered son may still be alive.

Robert Hull brings Harlan Coben’s 2023 novel to life as a tense prison-break mystery thriller series.

I Will Find You follows one desperate search for truth through deceit, secrets, and crushing despair.

An innocent father (Sam Worthington) serving life for the murder of his own son receives evidence that his child may still be alive – and he must break out of prison to uncover the truth. That's the situation heading into Netflix and showrunner/creator Robert Hull's (Quantum Leap, Alcatraz) upcoming series adaptation of Harlan Coben's I Will Find You. Now, with the Worthington, Britt Lower, and Milo Ventimiglia-starrer set to premiere on June 18th, fans of the bestselling author are getting their best look yet with the release of an official trailer and additional preview images.

The eight-episode series I Will Find You, adapted by Hull from Coben's 2023 novel of the same name, follows Worthington as David Burroughs, who is wrongfully serving a life sentence for murdering his son. But when he receives word that his son may actually be alive, David embarks on a truth-finding mission that leads him out of prison and into a world of deceit and despair. Here's a rundown of the upcoming series's cast:

Sam Worthington ( Avatar, Lift ) as David Burroughs, a father serving a life sentence for the murder of his own son — a crime he didn't commit, yet a tragedy he punishes himself for every day.

( ) as David Burroughs, a father serving a life sentence for the murder of his own son — a crime he didn't commit, yet a tragedy he punishes himself for every day. Britt Lower ( Severance, Man Seeking Woman ) as Rachel Mills, David's ex-sister-in-law and a former decorated reporter whose life fell apart after she was fired. When she discovers evidence suggesting an incredible secret, Rachel views it as a once-in-a-lifetime story that could be her ticket back to journalism.

( ) as Rachel Mills, David's ex-sister-in-law and a former decorated reporter whose life fell apart after she was fired. When she discovers evidence suggesting an incredible secret, Rachel views it as a once-in-a-lifetime story that could be her ticket back to journalism. Milo Ventimiglia ( This Is Us , Gilmore Girls ) as Hayden, Rachel's ex-boyfriend, who remains her close friend and confidant. He is from a prominent Boston family and finds purpose in working for his family's philanthropic foundations.

( ) as Hayden, Rachel's ex-boyfriend, who remains her close friend and confidant. He is from a prominent Boston family and finds purpose in working for his family's philanthropic foundations. Logan Browning ( Dear White People , The Perfection ) as Sarah Greer , a member of the FBI's Fugitive Task Force in Boston alongside legendary agent Max Williams. Together they have become a valuable duo for the bureau, catching some of the country's most notorious fugitives — until the Burroughs case threatens to upend everything they've worked for.

( , ) as Sarah Greer a member of the FBI's Fugitive Task Force in Boston alongside legendary agent Max Williams. Together they have become a valuable duo for the bureau, catching some of the country's most notorious fugitives — until the Burroughs case threatens to upend everything they've worked for. Erin Richards ( The Crown , Gotham ) as Cheryl Dreason, David's ex-wife and a talented and compassionate pediatric surgeon. Cheryl still grieves the loss of her son, but has worked hard to rebuild her life. When her ex-husband, David, breaks out of prison, long-buried secrets threaten to unravel everything she's built.

( ) as Cheryl Dreason, David's ex-wife and a talented and compassionate pediatric surgeon. Cheryl still grieves the loss of her son, but has worked hard to rebuild her life. When her ex-husband, David, breaks out of prison, long-buried secrets threaten to unravel everything she's built. Jonathan Tucker ( Westworld, The Virgin Suicides ) as police Sgt. Adam Mackenzie. As David's best friend, he's willing to risk everything to help him escape prison.

( ) as police Sgt. Adam Mackenzie. As David's best friend, he's willing to risk everything to help him escape prison. Chi McBride ( Pushing Daisies, Hawaii Five-0 ) as Max Williams. Max is a legend in the FBI's Fugitive Task Force, who will doggedly pursue David no matter how much it rips his personal life apart.

( ) as Max Williams. Max is a legend in the FBI's Fugitive Task Force, who will doggedly pursue David no matter how much it rips his personal life apart. Madeleine Stowe ( Soundtrack , 12 Monkeys ) as Gertrude Payne, a wealthy heiress who is harboring a dark secret.

( , ) as Gertrude Payne, a wealthy heiress who is harboring a dark secret. Clancy Brown (The Penguin, Dumb Money) as Nicky Fisher, a semi-retired, old-school mobster who has a startling personal connection to the Burroughs family that threatens to expose long-buried secrets.

Coben will serve as executive producer of I Will Find You through his company, Final Twist Productions, alongside Hull, Bryan Wynbrandt (Quantum Leap), Steven Lilien (Quantum Leap), and John Weber.

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