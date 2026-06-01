Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: DCBlackout, DCSoWhite, Stephanie Williams, vixen.

1204 Days: Will DC Comics Announce A Stephanie Williams Vixen Ongoing?

1204 Days: Is DC Comics about to announce a Stephanie Williams Vixen ongoing comic book series? Something else?

Article Summary Stephanie Williams makes Eisner history in 2026, fueling fresh speculation about a long-awaited DC Comics Vixen series.

Years of Stephanie Williams teases, pitches and posts suggest her Vixen project may finally be nearing announcement.

Stephanie Williams says a Vixen comic would blend religion, horror and the Red into Mari McCabe’s deepest struggles.

With DC Blackout pressure rising, Stephanie Williams hints a major Black-led DC project could be announced very soon.

Stephanie Williams is the first Black woman, and the first Black person since 1995, to be nominated for the Best Writer category at the Eisner Awards. Dwayne MacDuffie was nominated in 1995 for Icon from Milestone/DC Comics, but lost to Alan Moore for From Hell. For 2026, Stephanie Williams has been nominated as Best Writer for Street Sharks (scooped here), Roots Of Madness and Temporal. And Temporal has been nominated for Best New Series. Currently writing another two-issue run on Wonder Woman, she has been wanting to write a Vixen comic book from DC Comics for some time.

In 2023, it looked like DC Comics was setting up Vixen and Batwing as a romantic couple, by Chuck Brown and Petterson Oliveira. It did not happen. In November 2024, Stephanie Williams posted "A Vixen cosmic horror story sounds real good don't it? This pitch is burning a hole in my email drafts. Someone should let me write it". In 2025, Stephanie Williams replied that it was "no longer burning", suggesting that it had been submitted. And in January of this year, she posted to Instagram, "As 2025 comes to a close, I'm manifesting as I have never manifested before", with this image by Travis Mercer.

In March 2026, she posted, "Vixen needs a series". She also talked to BJ Kicks about what a Vixen comic book would explore.

"Definitely religion. The thing I love most about centres was cause I grew up in a Pentecostal church. And for a while, I battled back and forth with my belief, and why are we going to church, and I just learned about slavery? And this is the Bible they were holding, that type of thing. If you grew up in a very Christian household like I did, only being able to listen to gospel music…. Vixen, because her father was a man of the church, there's elements of that wee se in JSA when she's with Justice League Of America and her inner battles with the Tantu Totem, I see us really digging into the spirituality of that and just the conversation of what she was raised in, thanks to her dad and what she believes it, what comes from her ancestors. Tantu Totem and just that conversation in a more similar way, as it was told in Sinners."

"And there's a horror element to that, just The Red in general. Because we get that in Swamp Thing, we get that with Poison Ivy, so to me, what makes sense is that we would get some shades of horror and not even just because of the Red. One of her biggest things was her fear of becoming feral and just being forever this out-of-control animal, the more and more she uses the Totem. That's something that she's dealing with, so when she got Suicide Squad, John Ostrander was writing it, she had left superheroing for a little bit. She came out of JSA and went back to modelling, and then what pulls her back in is this ugliness she sees on set. Everybody is basically murdered by this Colombian drug lord, and she wants to get revenge.S he ends up killing him, and realises she can't deal with that any more than she could deal with feeling like a monster. So, regardless of the fact that she hasn't used the Totum, she steadily comes to the realisation that it's not it, it's her. There's just so much richness to explore with this character, and just her power set is bananas."

Now we have the DC Blackout campaign, a boycott announced by comic book fans for DC Comics to publish an ongoing comic book series with a black lead, and to promote it properly. And while Stephanie Williams hasn't commented widely on the boycott itself, she did post to Threads, "All I know is that when this announcement happens for this long-awaited project I (a few more Black creators) have coming, preorders better be through the f-cking roof." And when? "Sooner than what you may be thinking. That's about all I can say" And would this be a confirmation that it's a Vixen continuing series from DC Comics? "I'm only confirming that myself and others have been working very hard on our various projects, and I hope that readers show up for them." The challenge is there. I wonder what we will learn from DC Comics' September 2026 solicits? Maybe they might want to announce something sooner?

Vixen was created by Gerry Conway and Bob Oksner for Action Comics #521 in 1981, as Mari Jiwe McCabe of the fictional African nation of Zambesi, whose family guarded the mystical Tantu Totem. Emigrating to the US, where she became a fashion model and businesswoman, she eventually claimed the totem and became Vixen to fight crime and protect her heritage, as she can tap into the abilities of any animal at will, one at a time. She joined the Justice League and Suicide Squad and has strong ties to Animal Man through her connection to the Red. She was featured prominently in cartoons Justice League Unlimited, Young Justice, DC Super Hero Girls, and in the Arrowverse, with the Vixen tie-in cartoon and live-action crossovers, played by Megalyn Echikunwoke.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!