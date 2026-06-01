Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: euphoria

Euphoria Wraps with Season 3: "Feels Like the End to Me": Levinson

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and HBO confirmed that the Season 3 finale of the Zendaya-starring series was also the series finale.

Article Summary HBO confirmed Euphoria ended with Season 3, making Sunday’s shocking finale the official series finale.

Sam Levinson said Euphoria’s story of addiction and consequences “feels like the end” for the series.

Season 3’s final two episodes killed off five major characters, including Zendaya’s Rue in a devastating twist.

After years of signs and speculation, Euphoria Season 3 closed the book on Levinson’s HBO drama (seemingly) for good.

The writing had been on the wall for some time, well before the third season of HBO and Sam Levinson's Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow-starring Euphoria finally started hitting our screens eight weeks ago. But when we saw the deaths of five major characters over the season's final two episodes – including the heartbreaking death of Zendaya's Rue on Sunday night – it was pretty clear that we were watching a series finale and not a season finale. Levinson and HBO confirmed as much shortly after the now-series finale aired, with Levinson sharing during an interview with The New York Times, "In terms of the story that we set out to tell, which is a story about addiction and its consequences, this feels like the end to me."

A group of childhood friends wrestles with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil. Returning for the third season are Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Toby Wallace. Returning guest stars include Colman Domingo, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Sophia Rose Wilson, Melvin Bonez Estes, Daeg Faerch, Paula Marshall, Zak Steiner, and Marsha Gambles.

The lineup of guest stars this season includes Sharon Stone, ROSALÍA, Danielle Deadwyler, Marshawn Lynch, Anna Van Patten, Asante Blackk, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Christopher Ammanuel, Christopher Grove, Colleen Camp, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Eli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, James Landry Hébert, Jeff Wahlberg, Jessica Blair Herman, Justin Sintic, Kadeem Hardison, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Meredith Mickelson, Natasha Lyonne, Priscilla Delgado, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, Smilez, Trisha Paytas, Tyler Lawrence Gray, and Vinnie Hacker.

Created, written, directed, and executive-produced by Sam Levinson, HBO's Euphoria is executive-produced by Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Sara E. White, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni, Yoram Mokady, and Gary Lennon. The series is based on the Israeli series from HOT, created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

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