Posted in: Comics | Tagged: captain ukraine, hexagon

The Original Captain Ukraine, Revived From 1963 To 2026

The Original Captain Ukraine by Vincenzo Chiomenti, revived from 1963 to 2026, courtesy of Hexagon Comics

Article Summary Captain Ukraine returns as Hexagon Comics revives Ivan Karine, Vincenzo Chiomenti’s 1963 adventure hero, for 2026.

Set in 17th century Ukraine and Russia, Ivan Karine follows a Cossack champion battling evil and defending the innocent.

Jean-Marc and Randy Lofficier adapt the classic Captain Ukraine tales, including The Demons of Azov and Yegor Borkine.

Hexagon also spotlights Guardian of the Republic, Jess Puma and Dark Flyer in new English editions for wider readers.

Hexagon Comics USA continues to republish European comics, written primarily by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English, and distributed exclusively through his website, Amazon page, or at conventions. And this month that means Ivan Karine, the original Captain Ukraine by Vincenzo Chiomenti, translated and adapted by Jean-Marc Lofficier and Randy Lofficier…

IVAN KARINE, THE ORIGINAL CAPTAIN UKRAINE (HEXAGON CLASSICS)

7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 64 p. b&w

ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-462-7. US$12.95

THE DEMONS OF AZOV & YEGOR BORKINE

Art by Vincenzo Chiomenti, English adaptation by J.-M. & Randy Lofficier. cover by Alfredo Macall

With this special issue, we commemorate the 63rd anniversary of the character of Ivan Karine, which first appeared in February 1963, under the pen of the great Italian artist Vincenzo "Enzo" Chiomenti. Those ignorant or gullible enough to believe the current Russian propaganda to the effect that Ukraine was merely an administrative division of Russia, and not a people in its own tight, with its own culture and tradition, should reflect upon the fact that 63 years ago, between drawing two western series, a great Italian artist felt sufficiently inspired by the great Ukrainian people to devote an entire series to the adventures of their heroes. Ivan Karine takes place in 17th century Ukraine and Russia, two vast lands populated by Russians, Tartars, Poles, Ukrainians, Jews, Turks, Romani and Cossacks, all ruled by the Tsars. It is in this exotic setting that its hero, Kochevoy (Captain) Ivan Karine, a Zaporozhian Cossack, seeks to uphold justice and protect the proverbial widows and orphans. Ivan also operates as a secret agent for Tsar Peter the Great (1672-1725). Ably assisted by the gigantic Cossack Piotr Mironov, and the young and ingenious Pavlo Gavrile, he undertakes mission after mission, each one more dangerous than the last, in the service of good. Now travel back in time to the turbulent 17th century and let's enjoy the adventures of the first, the original Captain Ukraine!

As well as classic Jean-Marc Lofficier. Roberto Castro and Moacir Muni work for Guardian Of The Republic, Jess Puma and Dark Flyer, all in one…

GUARDIAN OF THE REPUBLIC / JESS PUMA / DARK FLYER by Jean-Marc Lofficier; art by Roberto Castro, Moacir Muniz; cover by Roberto Castro

7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 48 p. b&w

ISBN-13: 978-1-64932-472-6. US$10.95 / GBP 9.99

– Foreword by J.-M. & Randy Lofficier

– THE BLACK MIRROR. Story: Jean-Marc Lofficier; Art: Roberto Castro

– FUTURE IMPERFECT. Story: Jean-Marc Lofficier; Art: Moacir Muniz

Two major sagas of the GUARDIAN OF THE REPUBLIC in this special issue, with a hint of Christmas cheer! In THE BLACK MIRROR, on Christmas Eve, the GUARDIAN is projected into the "mirrorverse" of Paris by JESS PUMA and ROXY, and must join forces with them to stop the monstrous Shress from destroying the French capital… In IMPERFECT FUTURE, the GUARDIAN and the DARK FLYER are transported to the year 11,230 A.D., where they are forced to battle the sinister Hyperbrain… The epic saga of the GUARDIAN OF THE REPUBLIC continues with these two two new stories featuring the most popular of all French superheroes fighting alongside other characters from the fabulous Hexagon Universe!

Hexagon Comics USA continues to republish European comics, written primarily by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English, and distributed exclusively through his website, Amazon page, or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English-speaking audience, and repackaging work by familiar names in American comics before they made it big. Retailers can purchase Hexagon Comics at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. By going via Amazon entirely, he managed to avoid the Diamond bankruptcy completely.

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