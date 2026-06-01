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The Boys Universe: Vought Partnering with President Singer's FBSA?

Over in the universe of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, Stan Edgar-led Vought announced its support of President Robert Singer's FBSA.

Article Summary The Boys universe sees Vought back President Singer’s relaunched FBSA to police ex-Homelander supes.

Stan Edgar’s statement says Vought fired every hero who backed Homelander and wants FBSA leadership in place.

The Boys finale setup matters: Hughie turned down heading the FBSA, opening the door for MM or another leader.

After Homelander’s downfall, Stan Edgar retook Vought and moved fast to distance the company from his actions.

Okay, this is definitely not a good sign – and a not surprising one, either. That said, we're going to hold judgment – for now. Over in the universe of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito)-led Vought International released a statement in support of President Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) reactivating the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs (FBSA), announcing that it was partnering with FBSA "to keep the streets safe from" supes who supported Homelander (Antony Starr) and were recently fired by Vought.

"Vought is proud to partner again with the newly relaunched FBSA for a brighter and safer future," read the statement from Vought that was released on Monday. "As you know, we've summarily fired every Superhero who supported Homelander, and now someone needs to keep the streets safe from these dangerous malcontents. We look forward to working closely with whoever President Singer chooses as the FBSA's new head!" During the series finale, President Singer personally offered Hughie (Jack Quaid) the job of heading the FBSA, but he declined to open an electronics store with Annie (Erin Moriarty). Personally, we would love to see MM (Laz Alonso) leading a team of skilled supes and non-supes.

The Boys Post-Finale Updates So Far…

As we saw near the end of "Blood and Bone," Butcher (Karl Urban) and Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) were able to overpower Homelander long enough for Kumiko (Karen Fukuhara) to blast all of them with her newly acquired Soldier Boy-like power. From there, it's a depowered Homelander getting the living shit beaten out of him by Butcher – all while the camera on his Easter broadcast continues to roll. We're talking about the ex-leader of The Seven offering to do some very "intimate" things to Butcher if he lets him live. Well, it doesn't work: Butcher pops the top of Homelander's head with a crowbar like he was popping the top off a can of soda.

We also learned that despite Vought International facing a whole lot of legal, political, and public relations hits from the fallout of Homelander's massively destructive meltdown, Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) was brought back as Vought's interim CEO to help right its wrongs. Based on what we briefly heard during his press conference, Edgar was running with the "I was Homelander's prisoner" defense – and it appeared to be working. Heading into this weekend, we got to see some of Edgar's work in action, with the company releasing an official statement regarding the "thorough internal review" being conducted regarding Homelander's broadcast. "Vought is aware of the recent footage from Homelander's Easter broadcast and is conducting a thorough internal review," read the statement from Vought International. "We will share updates with our shareholders as more comes to light."

Well, it looks like Edgar must've pulled off some pretty impressive magic in a short period of time, because Vought announced over the weekend that the more things change, the more they stay the same. "Vought International is thrilled to welcome back Stan Edgar as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. It's a new dawn for Vought, one which Stan is well-positioned to lead us into. Great news shareholders, stock prices are through the roof and EBITDA margins are on the rise already!" read the statement from Vought International that was released.

Shortly after, Vought issued a statement regarding its review of the footage, trying to separate themselves from Homelander's actions. "Today, Vought can confirm that the footage from the Oval Office was real and not AI (which stands for artificial intelligence)," read the release. "Vought disavows Homelander's seditious actions in the strongest possible terms, and we're grateful to the heroic men and women of the CIA!"

And just to prove that there were no hard feelings, Vought would go on to post that Homelander memes on social media are now legal again, and folks like Chappell Roan and others who were arrested for posting against the deceased supe will have their records expunged. "Vought is actively reviewing all mandates and legislation passed during the Homelander era and seeking to right any wrongs," read the statement from Vought. "Today, we can confirm that posting Homelander memes like this one on social media is now legal again, and any patriots who were charged with seditious online activity will be granted a clean slate!"

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