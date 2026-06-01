Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cullen bunn, Cult-De-Sac, Fico Ossio, Ignition Press, Prima Apparata, The Beauty

Cullen Bunn's Cult-De-Sac in Ignition Press' August 2026 Full Solicits

Cullen Bunn & Fico Ossio's Cult-De-Sac in Ignition Press' August 2026 solicits as well as Prima Apparata #1 by Olivia Dufault & Rebekah Isaacs

Article Summary Cullen Bunn and Fico Ossio’s Cult-De-Sac #1 leads Ignition Press’ August 2026 solicits with suburban HOA horror.

Cult-De-Sac #1 follows the Hanson family as sinister neighborhood rules unleash terrifying, unexplained consequences.

Ignition Press also launches Prima Apparata #1 by Olivia Dufault and Rebekah Isaacs, a lethal sci-fi ballet epic.

August 2026 full solicits include new issues of Minotaur, The Beauty, Bloodland, Tyler Rake, Sicko, and more.

Cullen Bunn and Fico Ossio's Cult-De-Sac #1 launches in Ignition Press' August 2026 solicits and solicitations for their growing comic book line, as well as Prima Apparata #1 by Olivia Dufault and Rebekah Isaacs, as well as more Minotaur, Arcadioa, Bad Thoughts, The Beauty, Bloodland, Dispatched, The Dogsitter, Everyone Loves A Jewel Thief, The Other/Half, Showdown, Sicko, Tyler Rake and Voyeur…

CULT-DE-SAC #1

Written by Cullen Bunn

Illustrated by Fico Ossio

Colors by Ulises Arreola

810196280366-01011 Cover A by Fico Ossio and Ulises Arreola

810196280366-01021 Cover B by Ebrahel Lurci

810196280366-01041 Cover C by Aneke and Patricia Martín

810196280366-01061 Cover D by Philip Tan

The Hanson family just moved into a new home, and they're ready to make it all their own. Or so they thought… because in this neighborhood, you don't want to find yourself on the HOA's bad side.

Unexplainable and terrifying things happen to those who break the rules, and the Hanson family is about to find out what happens when evil hits close to home in Cult-de-Sac!

Master of Horror, Cullen Bunn (Harrow County, Ripcord) and artist Fico Ossio (Revolution) reunite to present a chilling new vision of modern terror…the Homeowner's Association!

PRIMA APPARATA #1

Written by Olivia Dufault

Illustrated by Rebekah Isaacs

Colors by Marissa Louise

810196280373-01011 Cover A by Rebekah Isaacs

810196280373-01021 Cover B by Mike Huddleston

810196280373-01041 Cover C by Patrick Horvath

810196280373-01061 Cover D by Rebekah Isaacs

Welcome to the Conservatory.

After Earth was shattered into surviving pockets across the galaxy, humanity's most talented young women train at this prestigious celestial boarding school to become the next generation of mech pilots.

But these students aren't soldiers, they're ballerinas; and the mechs aren't built for warfare, but performance. All engineered in body and mind to entertain a ruling class of cosmic patrons in an annual life-or-death battle recital of mankind's only unifying story: the saga of Appolyta the Huntress, a goddess whose pursuit of one last elusive prey ends in heartbreak.

This year's top recruits, the quietly ambitious Mar and rebellious Rhea, endure a cutthroat curriculum to compete for the crowning title of Prima Apparata. As their bond deepens and Mar's obsessive quest puts her under the wing of Appolyta herself, the line between art and indoctrination blurs—and the great personal cost of seeking perfection will transform their lives.

Black Swan and Never Let Me Go meet Pacific Rim in this groundbreaking space opera from rising debut writer Olivia Dufault (Love Ignited, FX's Legion) and fan-favorite veteran illustrator Rebekah Isaacs (BRZRKR: Fallen Empire, Money Shot)!

ARCADIA #7

Written by Inaki and Roy Miranda

Illustrated by Inaki Miranda

Colors by Eva de la Cruz

81019628005207011 Cover A by Inaki Miranda

81019628005207021 Cover B by Andy MacDonald

The second arc of the Miranda Bros.' epic sci-fi adventure kicks off, as the journey to Arcadia enters a new phase!

Fix and Halu have reached dangerous terrain, where snowy mountains threaten to stop their journey completely. They are rescued and taken to a nearby army base, where the soldiers are locked in a never-ending battle with Superdragons. Cut-off from civilization, their forever war threatens to consume them all and could spell doom for our heroic lovers if they don't find a way out.

BAD THOUGHTS #3

Written by Ande Parks

Illustrated by Dave Wachter

Colors by Brad Simpson

81019628026703011 Cover A by Dave Wachter

81019628026703021 Cover B by Fernando Blanco

Jack has lost everything. The discovery that his mentor has been lying to him the whole time they've known each other has caused so many people that Jack cared about to die, not to mention causing Jack to question his own mind. How did Bill prevent Jack from reading his thoughts and seeing all the evil he has done?

Jack tries to disappear to prevent more people from getting hurt, but enemies and allies alike refuse to let him go…

THE BEAUTY #8

Written by Jeremy Haun & Jason A. Hurley

Illustrated by Emanuela Lupacchino

Colors by Leonardo Paciarotti

81019628007608011 Cover A by Jeremy Haun and Nick Filardi

81019628007608021 Cover B by Emanuela Lupacchino

Calaveras is the latest guest on Perfection, the island where only those with the Beauty are permitted. But this is no glamorous vacation for the deadly killer. He is there as a prisoner of Percival Abernathy, who is ready to use his sisters' pet operative against them.

Meanwhile, Nox has learned what the end result is for people who have been infected with the Beauty, and she's pissed. She didn't sign up to get the disease thinking it would be a death sentence, but the people who did this to her knew. There will be blood.

BLOODLAND #6

Written by B. Clay Moore

Illustrated by Mack Chater

Colors by Mack Chater

81019628008306011 Cover A by Mack Chater

81019628008306021 Cover B by Ramón Pérez

It's Vampires vs. the Resistance at Art League HQ!

Leopold and Ezra are hot on Heather's trail after viral Dark Web footage puts her grassroots vamp-slaying wins in the spotlight. When their leading White Cell emissary confronts Heather's crew on their home turf, her leadership and combat skills—and her team's loyalty—are tested like never before. Buckle up for an arc-ending bloodbath!

Plus, catch up with Ellison, Cassiday, and the Reverend Hawk as plans collide ahead of the next story arc!

DISPATCHED #2

Written by B. Clay Moore

Illustrated by Daniel Gete

Colors by Lee Loughridge

810196280359-02011 Cover A by Daniel Gete

810196280359-02021 Cover B by David Lapham

The Sons of Liberty have taken over the Financial Commerce Building and someone has been picking them off one by one. Surely it can't be any of the office workers… They were counting on minimal resistance from the office drones.

What they didn't expect was Morgan Powers. He's not going down without a fight or getting his deliveries made on time.

Prepare for more close quarters mayhem and creative weaponry in this latest installment of B. Clay Moore and Daniel Gete's action-packed adventure!

THE DOGSITTER #3

Written by Jamie S. Rich

Illustrated by Megan Levens

Colors by Nick Filardi

81019628034203011 Cover A by Megan Levens

81019628034203021 Cover B by Mike Norton

Pitbull or Pomeranian? Peel back the layers on the disarmingly charming Neal Mandell!

Gemma now knows Neal hid his identity during their magnetic makeout session, and that he's splitting his time and affection between her and Portia. But was he really being deceptive or just dishing out the energy Gemma was already serving?

With a scholarship on the line and tensions escalating with her top client, now's the perfect chance for Gemma to make a clean break and set clear boundaries between work and love. But the heart wants what it wants…

EVERYONE LOVES A JEWEL THIEF #4

Written by Tim Seeley & Aaron Campbell

Illustrated by Aaron Campbell

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

810196280281-04011 Cover A by Aaron Campbell

810196280281-04021 Cover B by Skylar Patridge

Get ready for a genre swap as we move from crime heist to murder mystery!

Scott and Andy's thirty-year-old plans are falling apart along with their friendships. And the diamond heist isn't going so well either…

Burglary devolves into violent fist flying action, and a grim secret comes to light about Brianna Pruhl.

Rev those engines as we speed toward the finale in this penultimate issue of Everyone Loves a Jewel Thief!

MINOTAUR #2

Written by Si Spurrier

Illustrated by Mike Dowling

Colors by Sofie Dodgson

81019628027402011 Cover A by Mike Dowling

81019628027402021 Cover B by James Stokoe

Photojournalist Gloria Monday's mission to investigate outbreaks of the future continues!

An encounter unlocks clues about the "weretiger" terrorizing a local Indian population; and truth-seeking takes a personal turn when Monday's search for answers about the Singularity event uncovers a life-changing (and possibly Earth-shattering) revelation.

Meanwhile, money man Raf Romero proves he's more than just the bankroller when he shares shreds of his origin story and fresh new intell.

Government agents Koch and Bull's scorched Earth pursuit of the team heats up, and all the new leads in the world won't help Monday crack the case if this cat-and-mouse game continues.

NO PLACE TPB

Written by Tim Seeley

Illustrated by Stefano Simeone

Colors by Stefano Simeone

9781968063092 Cover by Stefano Simeone

Traveling to another world was dangerous – but for Mariposa Montiel returning home is when the real trouble begins!

From Narnia to Oz, those world travelers are forever changed—and as agents of NO Place they are our only defense against the horrors entering ours!

Mariposa Montiel is having a cruel homecoming. As the daughter of immigrants, the outcast teenager is no stranger to scrutiny, but this is another level. Years after vanishing from her Chicago neighborhood, Mari has returned to a traumatized family and a media circus with nothing but a tiger-striped feather and an extraordinary tale of her time away as the champion of a magical jungle land called Mayahuela.

Mari is met as a fraud and her story makes her a stranger in her own life until an eccentric, high-tech organization known as N.O. Place emerges from the shadows and welcomes her home. Led by a legend of the Land of Oz, the secret agency has its finger on the pulse of so-called fictional worlds—and as its newest recruit, Mari is now called upon to save our own world from a creeping Lovecraftian nightmare.

NO Place collects the complete series, issues #1- 5 as well as The Cold Open, a #0 issue available in the stores for the first time!

THE OTHER/HALF #5

Written by Jim McCann

Illustrated by Joe Eisma

Colors by Pete Pantazis

81019628024305011 Cover A by Joe Eisma

81019628024305021 Cover B by Kevin Wada

The mystery of the Nobility Diamond draws to a close in this final issue!

Victoria Charles's mysterious disappearance—and even more mysterious reappearance—is explained as PI Henry Archer and his husband Ethan Archer cut through a diabolical web of lies to expose the true culprit and clear their names once and for all. And what's a grand finale without a lavish wedding?

SHOWDOWN #3

Written by Dave Wielgosz

Illustrated by Tadd Galusha

Colors by Triona Farrell

81019628032803011 Cover A by Steve Lieber

81019628032803021 Cover B by Tadd Galusha

Trish's loss began the day her brother died. The grief that followed has taken so much more, and her vengeance means losing all the happiness she found when she went away to school. The question on everyone's mind: will making Harvey pay for what he did be worth it?

The drama deepens in this modern crime story by Dave Wielgosz (Man-Bat) and artist Tadd Galusha (Godzilla: Rage Across Time), with a stunning main cover by the master of crime comics and Whiteout co-creator Steve Lieber.

SICKO #2

Written by Tini Howard

Illustrated by Amilcar Pinna

Colors by Amanda Grazini

810196280311-02011 Cover A by Amilcar Pinna

810196280311-02021 Cover B by ACO

Val turns the tables and hits the road with Jono in tow… as her hostage. A trip through a reality-altering roadside attraction causes them both to lay their cards on the table and Jono reveals the history of the organization that's after her, but is he telling the truth? And is hereally Val's hostage, or is this part of a larger plan? A violent confrontation pushes Val to her limits!

TYLER RAKE: AN EXTRACTION STORY #4

Written by Ande Parks

Illustrated by Ronan Cliquet

Colors by Ronda Pattison

81019628023604011 Cover A by Declan Shalvey

81019628023604021 Cover B by Marco Santucci

Tyler and his team have made it to the Philippines, where they are finding their objective is more challenging than they imagined. Molina has the city completely fortified, and to get anywhere within its borders, the crew will have to contend with his goons and all their firepower. Not to mention the city itself, which doesn't take kindly to outsiders interfering in its business! It's non-stop action in this penultimate issue from Ande Parks, writer of the

original Extraction graphic novel and Bad Thoughts, and ace Nightwing-artist Ronan Cliquet.

VOYEUR TPB

Written by Leah Williams

Illustrated by David Baldeón

Colors by Eva De La Cruz

9781968063078 Cover by Paulina Ganucheau

Unexpected steamy romance collides with a perfect art heist when Rook spies Madeline at the Koh Kingfisher resort… and she catches him.

The only thing hotter than the rising star of the team of Leah Williams and David Baldeón is Voyeur!

The sexiest comic of the year is finally collected — and we promise this climax will be worth the wait!

A lavish resort, a dangerous beauty, a security guard who can't keep his eyes to himself, and a heist like no other – Voyeur is a story steamy art heist like nothing else on the shelves.

Re-teaming writer Leah Williams and David Baldeón, the pair behind DC's hit Power Girl series, for their first creator owned title Voyeur is great for fans of White Lotus, Hitchcock's To Catch a Thief, and sexy 1990s thrillers.

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