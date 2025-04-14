Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: dead city, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Dead City Looks at Maggie/Hershel Season 2 Dynamic

The Walking Dead: Dead City Showrunner/EP Eli Jorné and stars Lauren Cohan and Logan Kim discuss Maggie and Hershel's Season 2 dynamic.

Article Summary Explore Maggie and Hershel's evolving Season 2 dynamic with insights from the cast and showrunner.

Maggie faces new challenges as Negan's influence looms large in "The Walking Dead: Dead City."

Get behind-the-scenes access to deadly, intense moments in Season 2, including Cohan directing.

Dive into the war-torn Manhattan landscape where Maggie and Negan start off on opposing sides.

Considering that the last look we had at the second season of AMC and AMC+'s Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City focused on Maggie in a situation where it would be best if she didn't look down, it's only fitting that a new look at what's to come focuses on Maggie. In the clip below, Cohan, co-star Logan Kim, and Showrunner/EP Eli Jorné discuss how her dynamic with Hershel (Kim) has changed and how much of a factor Negan is playing into all of it.

Here's the latest from AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2, premiering on Sunday, May 4th:

Along with one-on-one interviews with the cast and creative team, the following look behind the scenes takes viewers onto the set for a better taste of just how deadly and intense Season 2 is going to be. Personally, our favorite parts were the looks we got at Cohan directing one of the episodes this season and being able to get some insights from other members of the cast – and Morgan being Morgan, of course. Here's the latest look at the return of "The Walking Dead" Universe series, followed by what else we know about the May 4th-premiering The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2:

Here's a look at the opening moments of AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2, followed by what some very familiar faces had to share about the season during IGN Fan Fest:

Now, here's a look back at a previously released behind-the-scenes look at the second season:

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sonds of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

