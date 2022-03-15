The Walking Dead: JDM, Singing Walkers Honor Greg Nicotero's Birthday

It seems like "emotional rollercoasters" is our unofficial theme for the day, and it continues with this update on how things are going in the universe of AMC's The Walking Dead. On Sunday, we had a chance to see Executive Producer, Director & Special FX Make-up Designer Greg Nicotero appearing as a walker in "The Lucky Ones." But it turns out that was just the start of the festivities, with Nicotero also celebrating a birthday today. First up, Jeffrey Dean Mogan checks in with a heartfelt message to "my brother, my friend, and one of the coolest, most talented, and loving people I know" that takes a moment to appreciate that Nicotero directed Morgan's first and now his last turn as Negan (at least for TWD). But just so you can't accuse us of taking a cheap shot at your "feels," we do follow that up with something a little more light-hearted.

"Happy birthday to my brother, my friend, and one of the coolest, most talented, and loving people I know [Greg Nicotero]. Greg directed Negan's first appearance on the ['The Walking Dead'] and now he's directing my last. The adventures in between have been many… and I'll not forget a moment. I love you brother. Thank you for everything… then, now, and in the future. Me and my family are eternally grateful to have you in our lives. HAPPY FUCKIN BIRTHDAY!!" wrote Morgan in his Instagram post. Following that, Nicotero shares a look at a disturbingly impressive on-set birthday serenade from a group of walkers filmed by DoP Duane Charles Manwiller.

In "Warlords," Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) agree to serve as emissaries for the Commonwealth (though it's more for Josh Hamilton's Hornsby) to make contact with a new community. Well, we're getting the impression that things don't go too well. And then Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) end up being pulled into the situation, one that might be a bit uglier than the following images are letting on based on the clip we saw Sunday night on Talking Dead. But with "Warlords" set to hit AMC this Sunday (and currently streaming on AMC+), here's a look at some new faces making their presence known in a big way.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 13 "Warlords": Maggie, Lydia, and Elijah help a stranger from another community called Riverbend; they run into Aaron, who tells them about a mission he embarked on with Gabriel as emissaries for the Commonwealth. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Jim Barnes & Erik Mountain.

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.