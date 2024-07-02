Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: andrew lincoln, Glenn, negan, Rick Grimes, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead "Over-Egged the Omelette" with Glenn's Death: Lincoln

The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln on Glenn's death, the "intense night of shooting," and why he felt for Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

If you're a fan of AMC's The Walking Dead, then you have October 23, 2016, etched in your brain. That's when "The Day Will Come When You Won't Be" (directed by Greg Nicotero and written by Scott M. Gimple) aired – the episode that saw Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) offing two of our favorite characters – Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) – with "Lucille" in front of Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Michonne (Danai Gurira) and the others to send a message. While fans were shocked and understandably disgusted to lose Abraham the way that we did, it was Glenn's death and the way that it was handled that still has fans talking – and debating. What's interesting is that Glenn's death itself wasn't a surprise – Robert Kirkman offed Glenn the same way in the comic book series. But having it happen in response to Daryl (Norman Reedus) punching Negan and then seeing just how graphic the death was in "real life" was a lot for folks to take.

"I do still think [Glenn's death] might have been when we over-egged the omelet. Maybe it was lingering too much," Lincoln shared during a recent interview with Empire, looking back over his run on the franchise series. Noting that the scene was "the most intense nights of shooting I've ever been part of," Lincoln felt especially bad for Morgan – who Lincoln adds is "One of the nicest guys you're ever going to meet, playing one of the most unpleasant characters." Why did his heart go out to the guy whose on-screen character would take out two of his co-stars? The lineup scene was Morgan's introduction to filming The Walking Dead. "He had to do this extraordinary monologue on his first day at work, and everybody was on their knees and weeping when they weren't on camera. [Morgan] came over and went, 'Is this normal?' I went, 'Yeah, everybody just keeps going.' It was an extraordinary night."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!