The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Fan Favorite Moment Revealed

Check out the "Fan Favorite Moment of the Year" from AMC's Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

It was that moment during AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live that fans had been waiting years for. On March 3, 2024, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) finally reunited in Episode 2: "Gone" (directed by Bert & Bertie and written by Nana Nkweti and Channing Powell). So when AMC Networks asked the fans for their "Fan Favorite Moment of the Year" (much like was the case with The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol), it was absolutely no surprise that the reunion would be the top pick.

Here's a look at the moment, along with AMC Networks confirming that the reunion took top honors:

For an extensive look behind the scenes of the six-episode spinoff series, check out the following documentary – probably one of the best production featurette released so far for any TWD series:

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln and Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick and Michonne's epic return:

