Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Zombies 5, Zombies 5: Secrets of the Sea

Zombies 5 Cast Learns Official New Title From OG Stars (VIDEO)

Check out the moment OG stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly revealed the full title for Zombies 5 ("Secrets of the Sea") to the new cast.

Article Summary Zombies 5 is officially titled Zombies 5: Secrets of the Sea, revealed to the new cast by Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly.

Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly step back from starring roles on Zombies 5 but remain involved as executive producers.

Zombies 5 shifts focus to Malachi Burton and Freya Skye, with Trevor Tordjman and several Zombies 4 stars returning.

The Zombies 5 story brings mermaids to Rayburn, with Paul Hoen directing and production set to begin in New Zealand.

Zombies 5 is now titled Zombies 5: Secrets of the Sea. Original stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly are moving on, but will stay on as executive producers. The title was revealed in a video featuring the old guard, who showed it to the cast of the new film. Zombies 4 stars Malachi Burton and Freya Skye will move into the starring roles as Victor and Nova. From the original films, Trevor Tordjman returns as Bucky. Zombies 4 stars returning include Swayam Bhatia as Vera, Julian Lerner as Ray, and Mekonnen Knife as Vargas. New additions to the cast include three mysterious mermaids played by Diaana Babnicova as cool-girl Pearl, Taylor Oliver as bad-boy Fin, and Olive Mortimer as tech-wiz Sandy, with Emily Costtrici rounding out the cast as new zombie Izzy. Production will begin this spring in New Zealand, with a 2027 debut expected. No official title yet, but the teaser above gives us some hints about what's to come.

Zombies 5 Story Details

From the Deadline announcement of the new film: "Following the events of Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, the newfound peace between the Daywalkers and Vampires is put to the test when a band of fierce mermaids arrives in Rayburn, making waves and casting a persuasive siren song to lure in new allies. Nova and Victor must unite their groups once more to discover what the mermaids are really after in order to protect the fragile harmony they worked so hard to build." Paul Hoen again directs, and the film will feature "next-level" dance sequences choreographed by Dondraico Johnson.

Disney is wasting no time keeping Zombies and Descendants fresh for a new generation. The two franchises are linked together forever, including as a traveling concert experience. This one, however, came out of nowhere and became one of the most popular original series in the company's history. Was that because of Manheim and Donnelly? We are about to find out. No premiere date has been set yet, but it will be on both Disney Channel and Disney+ when it is ready.

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