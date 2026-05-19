Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: power, Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Final Season Trailer: Guess Who's Back?

Returning on June 12th, here's the trailer for STARZ's Mekai Curtis and Patina Miller-starring Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 5.

Article Summary Power Book III: Raising Kanan returns June 12 on STARZ, with the official Season 5 trailer teasing the endgame.

After his showdown with Raq, Kanan pushes to seize power, but a very alive and furious enemy changes everything.

The Raising Kanan final season sets Kanan on a collision course with Raq as war brews across the Queens drug game.

Season 5 marks the final chapter before Power: Origins, setting up the next stage of Kanan Stark’s rise.

After a game-changing showdown with Raq (Patina Miller), Kanan (Mekai Curtis) is ready to move on with his mission to consolidate power by any means necessary. But his journey from innocent teenager to ruthless kingpin is about to hit a very much alive – and not very happy – roadblock. Wanna guess who's back? With the fifth and final season set to premiere on Friday, June 12th (with new episodes streaming weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app, and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms), we're getting our best look yet at what the fifth and final season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan has to offer with the release of the official trailer, image gallery, and overview.

In addition to Miller and Curtis, the fifth and final season stars Shameik Moore as Breeze, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Lou Thomas, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, Hailey Kilgore as Laverne "Jukebox" Thomas, Wendell Pierce as Ishmael "Snaps" Henry, Erika Woods as Stephanie "Pop" Henry, Tony Danza as Stefano Marchetti, Joe Pantolliano as Pino Bernardi, and Leslie Grossman as Florence "Flossie" Sigel. Now, here's a look at the images and official overview that were released:

Kanan Stark's journey over the last four seasons of "Raising Kanan" has been fraught with ambition, betrayal and relentless attempts to escape his mother's shadow. He once looked up to Raq, eager to join her empire, but he soon learned the truth about who she really was and the secrets she was hiding from him. Forced to confront this web of lies, Kanan faced an existential crisis of self-discovery and emerged stronger and more resolute than ever. Although he embraced his true self, and broke free from his mother's influence, he still couldn't let her crimes go unanswered.

Now, in Season Five, Kanan's true ruthlessness takes shape. He knows exactly who he is and who he must become to defeat his enemies. As his relationship with Raq reaches a point of no return, and any chance of reconciliation becomes a distant memory, war is inevitable. Kanan solidifies his place in the Queens drug game alongside Breeze, the Southside legend, and their alliance sets the stage for a reckoning that will ripple through every player in this dangerous business. Many sacrifices will be made, whether it's the Thomas family facing the collapse of their reign, Unique fighting to preserve his legacy or the Mafia maneuvering behind the scenes. However, nothing will stand in the way of Kanan's pursuit of power. After all, this isn't the end for Kanan Stark. It's just the beginning.

STARZ's Power Book III: Raising Kanan is the second spinoff in the expanded "Power" Universe franchise. Creator Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer for Season Five. Power: Origins, a Power prequel series that will pick up after the events of the Power Book III: Raising Kanan finale, is currently in production. The "Power" Universe series is executive-produced by the creator and showrunner of the original Power, Courtney A. Kemp, through her production company, End of Episode; Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, through G-Unit Film and Television; and Mark Canton, through Canton Entertainment. Chris Selak also serves as an executive producer. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

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