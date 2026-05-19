Posted in: CW, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: NXT, wrestling

WWE NXT Preview: From Debut to Title Shot in 2 Weeks? Not Too Shabby

Tonight's WWE NXT headliner sees Lizzy Rain moving up the ladder quickly with a shot at Tatum Paxley's Women's North American Title.

Article Summary WWE NXT sets Lizzy Rain for a Women’s North American Title match vs. Tatum Paxley just two weeks after debuting.

Tony D’Angelo and Myles Borne team up on WWE NXT to face rising threats Kam Hendrix and Mason Rook.

DarkState’s Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars chase NXT Tag Team gold as tension tests them against The Vanity Project.

WWE NXT also features Tristan Angels’ debut and Tate Wilder’s first singles match against the dangerous Keanu Carver.

How long do you think it takes a debuting superstar to get a title shot in NXT? Apparently, two weeks! Just two weeks after making her debut, Lizzy Rain will be getting a shot at the Women's North American Championship against defending champion Tatum Paxley. In a match we're sure won't end in a DQ or a messy finish or anything else where Paxley retains in any capacity, right? Plus, Tristan Angels will make his debut while everyone else gets a tag-team match, as we have the full rundown from WWE of what to expect on tonight's episode, airing on The CW starting at 8 pm ET.

From Debut To Title Shot This WWE NXT Tonight

NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo will team up with NXT North American Champion Myles Borne to take on two of NXT's newest Superstars, Kam Hendrix and Mason Rook. Can D'Angelo and Borne coexist to extinguish NXT's latest threats? The NXT Women's North American Championship will be on the line when Tatum Paxley defends her title against Lizzy Rain. Paxley and Rain joined forces last week to defeat Zaria and Nikkita Lyons in tag team action, a match where Rain scored the pinfall.

Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars must put their differences aside in order for DarkState to regain the NXT Tag Team Championship. Lennox and Sugars have not been on the same page in recent weeks, but Osiris Griffin and Cutler James are forcing them to coexist so the group can win gold. Will DarkState show that they still run NXT, or will The Vanity Project stave off this threat? Tristan Angels makes his highly anticipated NXT debut live tonight. Finally, Tate Wilder makes his singles debut against the dangerous Keanu Carver. Wilder made his NXT debut last week in a Six-Man Tag Team Match, but he became too overzealous and refused to tag in his partners, leading to a loss. After requesting another match, General Manager Robert Stone set him up against the increasingly violent Carver.

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