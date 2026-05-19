Posted in: Nickelodeon, TV | Tagged: Teeny Mutant Ninja Turtles, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Go Teeny for YouTube, Thanks to Nick Jr.

Teeny Mutant Ninja Turtles (the younger Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) are cute, and they're coming to the Nick Jr. YouTube page on July 24th.

Article Summary Teeny Mutant Ninja Turtles premieres July 24 on the Nick Jr. YouTube channel as a 30-episode digital series.

The four-minute adventures follow young Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello as ninjas in training.

Nick Jr.'s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spinoff borrows the beloved 2012 look while nodding to every era.

Paramount aims to grow Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for all ages, making TMNT a fun gateway for new fans.

Teeny Mutant Ninja Turtles is a new digital series coming to the Nick Jr. YouTube page on July 24th. The four-minute 30-episode series will follow Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello in their younger years when they were just ninjas in training, and it looks so freaking adorable. If you look closely, you will see that the Teeny Mutant Ninja Turtles are modeled on their look from the mega-popular 2012 cartoon, which makes complete sense. Though if you pay attention, there are nods to every version of the TMNT you can think of, making sure that this will appeal to anyone in the family watching.

Teeny Mutant Ninja Turtles Is A Perfect Title

As Paramount said in February, this is just one part of the way they are making the TMNT accessible to all ages so the franchise can endure: "'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' is full of action, humor, and heart, and showcases relationships that have resonated with generations of fans worldwide," Paramount president of global products and experiences Josh Silverman said. "Continuing the Turtles' adventures through products and experiences enables consumers to embark on their own journey. Whether it's watching a movie, wearing a costume, playing with action figures, or reading a book, 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' has made an impact not only on people's lives but on pop culture in ways that few franchises can claim. Our new offerings continue the growth of this incredible property and demonstrate new ways for global audiences of all ages to relate to these stories and characters."

Teeny Mutant Ninja Turtles is a concept I have wondered about for quite some time. Much like the Spider-Man all-ages show, this is such a smart way to create young fans who will grow into the property and the stuff we fans hold dear. What a cool way to make it a generational thing as well. I wish this had been around when my daughter was younger. Sure, we enjoyed the 2012 series together, but I would have loved to watch this with her when she was even younger. This looks so cute. I am excited to watch this.

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