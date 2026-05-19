Posted in: CBS, Music, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Rod Stewart

Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live Viewing Guide

Kicking off at 8 pm ET/PT, here's our viewing guide for CBS and the Recording Academy's Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live.

Article Summary Rod Stewart gets the spotlight in Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live, airing tonight on CBS.

Catch the Rod Stewart special from 8-10 pm ET/PT on CBS, with streaming available live and on demand via Paramount+.

The two-hour event explores Rod Stewart's life onstage and off, with interviews, rare footage, and tour access.

Forever Young follows Rod Stewart's extended One Last Time tour and celebrates the music icon's lasting legacy.

Tonight, CBS and the Recording Academy honor Grammy Award-winning two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, one of the best-selling artists in music history, owner of a successful chain of Art of Stew restaurants, and professional muse to world-class hair designer Josay Bosay, Sir Rod Stewart. The two-hour television event Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live will offer a look at Stewart's life – on stage and off – as well as behind-the-scenes access to his farewell tour. Here's our viewing guide to tonight's festivities, including when/where to watch, what viewers can expect, and more. In addition, we've included a look back at just a sample of Stewart's impact on pop culture over the years.

When/Where Can We Check Out CBS's "Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live"? The special event airs tonight from 8-10 pm ET/PM on CBS and streams on Paramount+. If you're looking for some possible free-trial streaming options, check out what's currently available.

What Can We Expect From CBS's "Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live"? In addition to Stewart's unrivaled showmanship and iconic catalogue, Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live also reveals the man behind the music. Stewart invites viewers backstage for an intimate interview reflecting on his extraordinary life, devotion to his family, and enduring passion for performing. Featuring rare archival footage and exclusive behind-the-scenes access, the special event captures the superstar still at full throttle as Stewart and his band launch the extended U.S. leg of his "One Last Time" tour, which launched in 2024 and has evolved into a multi-year must-see global event driven by overwhelming fan demand.

Ben Winston, Patrick Menton, Harvey Mason Jr., and Lou Fox are executive producers on CBS's Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live, with Menton also serving as showrunner. Fulwell Entertainment and Grammy Studios are producing with support from Iconic Artists Group.

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