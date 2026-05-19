Posted in: Games, Magic: The Gathering, Video Games, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Magic: The Gathering Arena, marvel

Magic: The Gathering Arena Will Soon Add Marvel Super Heroes

Magic: The Gathering Arena players will soon be getting an injection of Marvel content, as several heroes and villains are arriving soon

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering Arena adds Marvel Super Heroes on June 23, bringing comic-inspired cards, decks, and events.

The MTG Arena release includes the full draftable set, source material cards, and select Commander deck leaders.

Jumpstart Booster, Beginner Box, and Scene Box cards will be craftable, with preconstructed decks coming later.

Magic: The Gathering Arena also gets Marvel’s Spider-Man on June 16, plus avatars, source cards, and lands.

Wizards of the Coast has a monumental shift in power coming to Magic: The Gathering Arena, as they'll soon be adding Marvel Super Heroes to the mix. As you might suspect, the game will be getting several Marvel-specific cards, featuring characters and settings from the comic book universe, all of which you can add to your account and improve your decks with. Some of these come from the Spider-Man set that was released last year, while others are cards that have been announced for the upcoming Marvel crossover expansion on the way, but all of them are here to make the game a little more interesting. Especially if you're a fan of the comics, as that's where most of these are based, nothing MCU related it seems. We have some of the notes here, and the complete rundown can be found on their website, as the cards arrive on June 23.

Marvel Heroes & Villains Will Arrive in Magic: The Gathering Arena

Starting June 23, MTG Arena fans will get to experience the full breadth of the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes release, complete with all the bells and whistles they'd expect from any other Magic release on MTG Arena. Alongside the full-size, draftable main set, several other elements of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes will be coming to MTG Arena, including:

Source Material Cards: These cards—featuring artwork from the history of the Marvel Universe—will be draftable and craftable, and for Merfolk players, there's even more to celebrate: Lord of Atlantis is coming to MTG Arena.

These cards—featuring artwork from the history of the Marvel Universe—will be draftable and craftable, and for Merfolk players, there's even more to celebrate: Lord of Atlantis is coming to MTG Arena. Cards from Jumpstart Boosters, the Beginner Box, and Scene Boxes: Similar to releases like Foundations Jumpstart, fans will be able to mix and match Marvel-themed Jumpstart Boosters and craft these cards for their decks. While the Beginner Box and Scene Boxes will not be available on MTG Arena, the new-to-Magic cards included in these products will be!

Similar to releases like Foundations Jumpstart, fans will be able to mix and match Marvel-themed Jumpstart Boosters and craft these cards for their decks. While the Beginner Box and Scene Boxes will not be available on MTG Arena, the new-to-Magic cards included in these products will be! Face and Featured Commanders: It is, in fact, clobberin' time! The face and featured commanders from this set's four Commander decks will be craftable, so fans can look forward to bringing the Fantastic Four and more to their collection.

New players can jump into the Marvel Universe with Jumpstart events and new-player-friendly cards from the Beginner Box and Scene Boxes. To further support the new-player experience, Wizards of the Coast will also release preconstructed decks featuring cards from Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes in the MTG Arena Store. More details about these decks will be available closer to the set's digital release.

Starting June 16, Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man will also be available on MTG Arena with plenty of exciting new content. The following cards and cosmetics will be available on MTG Arena:

All Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man cards

All the source material cards from Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man

A selection of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man avatars

The spiderweb basic lands

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!