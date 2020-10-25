The Walking Dead: World Beyond Preview: Iris Wants Felix, Huck's Trust

With only hours to go until the next episode of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond hits our screens, the network's giving us another preview for "The Wrong End of a Telescope." In the following clip, Iris (Aliyah Royale) makes the case to Felix (Nico Tortorella) and Huck (Annet Mahendru) (by throwing an imitated Felix's words back at him) that more ground could be covered if the group splits into pairs. Following that, Hope (Alexa Mansour) looks to have some time to talk with Iris- but after last week's revelations, it doesn't look like Iris is quite ready yet.

So here's your look at Sunday night's episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond– along with a little advice for later on. We're hearing that you might want to make sure you hang out during and after the credits. At least, that's what we've been hearing…

Here's a look back at Bleeding Cool's exclusive preview from earlier this week, courtesy of the fine folks at AMC. In the following clip, Iris and Silas (Hal Cumpston) are proving to be a pretty formidable tag-team when it comes to taking on empties. If only they didn't have to have so much "practice"…

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 4 "The Wrong End of a Telescope": The group seeks shelter from a storm inside an abandoned high school. While resupplying, they imagine what high school life was once like and encounter new threats both living and dead. Written by Sinead Daly and directed by Rachel Leiterman.

In this previously-released preview, Felix and Elton (Nicolas Cantu) go looking for supplies but may have bitten off a bit more than they expected because it doesn't look like they're alone anymore…

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.