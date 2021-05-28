The Walking Dead: World Beyond S02: Robert Palmer Watkins Set to Recur

By the time the dust settled on the first season finale of AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Elizabeth (Julia Ormond), Huck (Annet Mahendru), and Hope (Alexa Mansour) left aboard one of those ominous CRM black helicopters to head deeper into the heart of darkness known as CRM. Meanwhile, Iris (Aliyah Royale), Felix (Nico Tortorella), Elton (Nicolas Cantu), Silas (Hal Cumpston), Percy (Ted Sutherland), and Will (Jelani Alladin) were literally left on the outside, looking in. Since that time, we've learned that production on the second season was underway with the series expected to return sometime later this year. Last month, viewers learned that Max Osinski (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set to recur in the role of Dennis, a once dedicated and disciplined soldier who is now trying to pick up the pieces of his life. On Friday, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that fans can also add Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) to the cast list. If Watkins looks familiar, he should- the actor guest-starred as Lt. Frank Newton in the first season and will now see his role expanded when the series returns.

In the clip released last year, AMC offered a calendar for what TWD universe fans can expect in 2021, starting with The Walking Dead returning on February 28 with the first of six new episodes, as did Talking Dead. The second half of the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead kicked off on April 11 and TWD: World Beyond wraps up its run when its second and final season airs later this year. In addition, it was confirmed that The Walking Dead season 11 would premiere this summer (which we now know will be August 22), and that Fear the Walking Dead season 7 would hit screens later this year:

New Year, new you, new #TWDU. Here's everything coming up in 2021. pic.twitter.com/0n48cUWpK1 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) January 14, 2021

Here's a look at the previously-released The Walking Dead: World Beyond teaser for its second and final season:

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, TWD: World Beyond stars Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Julia Ormond as Elizabeth. Recurring this season is Joe Holt as Leo, Natalie Gold as Lyla, Al Calderon as Barca, Scott Adsit as Tony, and Ted Sutherland as Percy.