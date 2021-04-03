The Walking Dead: You "Ask TWD"? JDM, Hilarie Burton-Morgan Answer

We've reached that awkward time of the weekend where those who watched the tenth season finale of The Walking Dead on AMC+ have now known what's going on for 48 hours while the AMC folks still have a little more than a day still to go. First, we want to say how impressed we've been with how the fanbase has handled spoilers- damn impressive. With tensions around Alexandria still running high since Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and her folks moved in, "Here's Negan" finds Carol (Melissa McBride) taking Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on a journey that finds the ex-Saviors leader revisiting his past (with Hilarie Burton-Morgan guest-starring as his late wife, Lucille) and having to choose between being the man he thinks he can be or the man Maggie sees him as. As you can tell, it's pretty weighty stuff- even more reason why the "spoiler cone of silence" has been impressive. So to help pass the time until both sides have had a chance to see it and let out the collective "spoiler breath' they've been holding in, the Morgans are taking up a challenge that involves you, the TWD universe.

In the following "Ask TWD" clip, the duo try to squeeze in as many answers to fan questions as possible- and we have much respect for Jeffrey owning up to his laughing costing them some valuable time. Make sure to stay until they cover an extra question about their favorite TWD couple. Once again, we're on the same page as JDM- Hilarie is definitely not going to make a ton of "Caryl" fans happy with her response:

The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 22 "Here's Negan": Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future. Directed by Laura Belsey, and written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

Last time on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for the final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?