The Winchesters: Tom Welling Joins Cast as Sam Campbell (VIDEO)

Some big casting news coming out of New York Comic Con that should interest both Supernatural and Smallville fans. During the show's panel, it was announced that Tom Welling would be joining the cast of Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles' Supernatural spinoff prequel The Winchesters. And if you thought it was going to be for a small role, think again. Welling is set to portray Sam Campbell, Mary's (Meg Donnelly) father and professional hunter.

Now here's a look at some video from the show's panel when Welling was announced and brought out onto the stage:

Here's a Look at The CW's The Winchesters

Now here's a look at five things the cast wants you to know about The Winchesters, followed by a look at the official series overview and profiles of Mary & John (with the series premiering on October 11th):

Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles, Supernatural), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger, The In Between) met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly, American Housewife) and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. When John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father's past. In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father.

Together, the two join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika (Nida Khurshid, Station 19) and easygoing hunter Carlos (Jonathan Jojo Fleites) to uncover the hidden truths about both their families. Their investigation leads them to a rare book emporium, whose owner, Ada (Demetria McKinney, Tyler Perry's House of Payne), takes an interest in the occult and could provide the missing pieces to their puzzle. But secrets run deep for both the Winchesters and Campbells, and despite the best efforts of John's mother, Millie (Bianca Kajlich, Legacies), to protect her son from pursuing a dangerous life of demon hunting, John and Mary are both determined to work together to uphold their families' legacies while beginning to form a family of their own.

And in the following behind-the-scenes featurette, the cast discusses how the prequel series fits into and adds layers to the Supernatural universe:

The CW's The Winchesters is written and executive produced by Robbie Thompson. Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles executive produce via their Chaos Machine Productions. Glen Winter directed & executive produced the pilot. David H. Goodman joined the creative team as an executive producer for the series. McG serves as an executive producer. The series is from Chaos Machine Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.