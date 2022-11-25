The Witcher: Blood Origin Releases New Prequel Poster, Preview Images

Though fans still have a few months to go until Henry Cavill's final run as Geralt in the third season of the flagship series, they're only a month away from learning the legendary backstory that served as the foundation of the three seasons' stories. That's when Netflix and showrunner & EP Declan de Barra's upcoming Laurence O'Fuarain, Sophia Brown & Michelle Yeoh-starring prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, hits our screens. So to honor the one-month mark, the streaming service released a new series poster as well as some additional preview images for you to enjoy- here's a look:

With the four-part prequel series set to hit streaming screens on December 25th, here's a look back at the most recently released teaser trailer for Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin:

And here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for the epic prequel series:

Joining O'Fuarain, Brown, and Yeoh are Sir Lenny Henry ("Lord of the Rings" Series) as Balor, Mirren Mack (The Nest) as Merwyn, Nathaniel Curtis (It's A Sin) as Brían, and Dylan Moran (Black Books) as Uthrok One-Nut. In addition, Jacob Collins-Levy (Young Wallander) is set for the role of Eredin, with Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli (The Capture) as Callan "Brother Death," Francesca Mills (Harlots) as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, and Zach Wyatt (Karen Pirie) as Syndril. Minnie Driver has joined the cast as narrator Seanchai, a shapeshifting collector of old lore with the ability to travel between time and worlds.

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of the original Netflix series, The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal "Conjunction of the Spheres,' when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. Declan de Barra will executive produce and serve as showrunner, with The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Matt O'Toole also executive producing. Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as the creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind; Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers. With production underway in the UK, Sarah O'Gorman (Cursed) is set to direct episodes 101,104, and 106; and Vicky Jewson (Close) will direct episodes 102, 103, and 105.