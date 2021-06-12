The Witcher: Blood Origin Taps Bear McCreary to Compose Soundtrack

It's been a little over two months since we last reported on Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin. That's when we learned that Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, Nightflyers) was stepping away from the project over scheduling conflicts- leaving Laurence O'Fuarain (Vikings, Game of Thrones) without a co-lead (for now). But earlier today, fans learned from executive producer and showrunner Declan de Barra the name of a welcome addition to the project- just not a part of the cast. Taking to social media, De Barra confirmed that Bear McCreary (Battlestar Galactica, Masters of the Universe: Revelation) will be composing the soundtrack for the six-episode spinoff prequel series.

Here's a look at De Barra's tweet from earlier today confirming the news:

I remember first watching Battlestar Galactica & being blown away. It had everything. AND THAT SOUNTRACK. When those taiko drums dropped I lost my mind. So I'm beyond excited the genius that is @bearmccreary is creating the soundtrack for The Witcher – Blood Origin. Fuck yeah! — Declan de Barra (@declandebarra) June 12, 2021

O'Fuarain's Fjall was born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King and carries a deep scar within- the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. It's a scar that won't let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil. O'Fuarain's Fjall is joined by Éile, an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess who has left her clan and position as Queen's guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.

Here's a look back to when executive producer and showrunner De Barra first introduced the writing team: Kirsten Van Horn, Alex Meenehan, Tania Lothia, Troy Dangerfield, Pooja Gupta, Tasha Huo, and Aaron Stewart-Ahn:

The Witcher – Blood Origin. Day one!

Beyond lucky to be working with such talented writers. Pinching myself! pic.twitter.com/tZkMlH3u3v — Declan de Barra (@declandebarra) September 18, 2020

Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal "conjunction of the spheres" when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one- and the first Witcher came to be. De Barra serves as executive producer and showrunner while Lauren S. Hissrich executive produces and author Andrzej Sapkowski serving as a creative consultant. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films are all executive producers.