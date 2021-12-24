The Witcher Gifts Viewers with Season 2 Deleted Scenes & More

To help fans of The Witcher process everything that went down during the second season, Netflix Geeked pulled together what could best be described as a "super after-show" to reveal behind-the-scenes secrets, explore the adaptation process, and answer fans. burning questions. And the line-up for The Witcher: Unlocked was pretty impressive. Beginning with host Felicia Day, the special included Henry Cavill aka Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra aka Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan aka Ciri, Joey Batey aka Jaskier, Kim Bodnia aka Vesemir, Paul Bullion aka Lambert, and Yasen Atour aka Coen, alongside showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Now, we have a look at that special- including some interesting scenes that didn't make the cut.

To kick things off with the stuff we know you want access to first, here's a look at two deleted scenes from the second season of Netflix's The Witcher:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher: Season 2 Deleted Scene | Triss and Geralt | The Witcher: Unlocked (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=osF8GlzMfto)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher: Season 2 Deleted Scene | Vilgefortz and Stregobor Scheme | The Witcher: Unlocked (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=alLWVPU8kQw)

Now here's a look at the entire after-show The Witcher: Unlocked, with the cast and showrunner discussing their characters' second season journeys, spoilers from the end of the current season, and what's still to come in Season 3 and beyond:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher: Unlocked | FULL SPOILERS Season 2 Official After Show & Deleted Scenes | Netflix Geeked (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Mjhw6q7E80)

Netflix's The Witcher season 2 welcomes Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton, Silent Witness) as Nenneke, Cassie Clare (Brave New World, The Bisexual) as Philippa Eilhart, Liz Carr (Silent Witness, Devs) as Fenn, Simon Callow (A Room with A View, Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Codringher, Graham McTavish (Outlander, Preacher) as Sigismund Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle (Downton Abbey, Happy Valley) as Ba'lian, Chris Fulton (Bridgerton, Outlaw King) as Rience, and newcomer Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Witcher Season 2 Premiere | Red Carpet Livestream (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZizVYzU9PE4)

Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill (Justice League) as Geralt, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders) as Yennefer, Freya Allan (The Third Day) as Ciri, Joey Batey (The War of the Worlds) as Jaskier, MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Basil Eidenbenz (Victoria) as Eskel, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, and Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.