The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Set for July 28th Hulu Debut

With The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball set to hit Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on July 28th, here's a look at the official key art poster.

Last month, we learned that Ben Bocquelet's The Amazing World of Gumball would be going through some changes when it returns later this year. First, Gumball's world has clearly become something much more than just amazing, with the series now named The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball. Second, it looks like the next wave of animated madness will be streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Now, we have that essential piece of intel that you've been waiting for, with an official key art poster confirming that The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball will hit Hulu screens on July 28th.

As for what fans can expect? Well, the official overview offers some interesting insights, including how the show's "even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor" resulted in the name change. It will be interesting to see if the series gets a spotlight during this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which is set to get into full swing at the end of May and carry on into June. Last year's festival brought more details on the franchise's return, including the news that the series was in production, along with a first look at the opening episode, "The Burger":

Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he's battling an evil fast food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants— Gumball drags Darwin, Anais, and the rest of Elmore along for the ride. With even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor, they had to rename it: "The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball."

Created and executive produced by Bocquelet, with Matt Layzell and Erik Fountain serving as executive producers and series directors. Xav Clarke serves as the composer, and Joe Sparrow serves as art director. The voice cast includes Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as Gumball's younger brother Darwin, Kinza Syed Khan as younger sister Anais, Teresa Gallagher as his mother Nicole, Dan Russell as his father Richard, and many more. "What an amazing opportunity to play with these characters again! Fans can look forward to plenty more antics and misadventures in Elmore because Gumball and Darwin haven't grown up much since we last saw them…we haven't either," shared Bocquelet, Layzell, and Fountain.

