The X-Files: Gillian Anderson, Chris Carter on Ryan Coogler's Series

With The X-Files next up for Ryan Coogler, here's what Gillian Anderson and series creator Chris Carter had to share about his approach.

As his feature film Sinners continues scoring big with critics and viewers, Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station, Creed, "Black Panther" films) has been on an insane run of interviews – but it took awhile before someone would ask Coogler about how things were looking with his planned "The X-Files" reboot/spinoff. The Last Podcast on The Left hosts Henry Zebrowski and Ed Larson asked the filmmaker what was next on his agenda, with Coogler confirming that the project was at the top of his list and that he has spoken with original series star Gillian Anderson about Coogler's approach (more on that in a minute). With the promising news making headlines, we wanted to share a timeline of what we know so far, including Anderson confirming that she met with Coogler during an April 2024 interview, and franchise creator Chris Carter sharing what he could about what he learned.

In March 2023, The X-Files creator Chris Carter told Michelle Eliot on CBC's On The Coast that Coogler was looking to take on the franchise: "I just spoke to a young man… Ryan Coogler… who is going to remount 'The X-Files' with a diverse cast. So he's got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory." Flashing ahead to February 2024, Carter confirmed during the opening of his Los Angeles art exhibit that he would not be a part of the reboot/spinoff series. "Only as a cheerleader. They don't need my blessing. 20th Century Fox and Disney own the show. They are free to do with it what they believe. I'm honored that they came to me and asked me not for my permission but my blessing."

Though spoiler lockdown kept him from sharing details, Carter confirmed that he had spoken with Coogler about the new series' approach. "I'm not supposed to be talking about it, according to Disney. But I'll tell you, yes. I've had a conversation with him. Yes, he likes to go with a diverse cast. And he's got some good ideas." Two months later, in April 2024, Carter would offer his thoughts on why he believed Coogler's reboot/spinoff could run into some difficulties.

That same month, Anderson checked in with NBC's TODAY to promote her Netflix film Scoop. Beginning at around the 4:05 mark in the clip above, Anderson praised Coogler's directorial work, adding that his approach was an interesting way to bring the franchise back. Anderson would go on to reveal that this was the first time that she had been asked about a return since she finished with the franchise, when she could say that she would consider it, because of Coogler's involvement. While that's far from a definitive answer, Anderson did add, "Maybe I'll pop in for a little somethin'-somethin'."

"That's what's immediately next," Coogler shared during the podcast interview that was released earlier this week. "I've been excited about that for a long time, and I'm fired up to get back to it." In terms of the vibe that they're looking for with the episodes, Coogler added, "You know, some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really fucking scary." From there, Coogler confirmed that he has spoken with "the great Gillian Anderson," adding that she was "amazing" and "incredible. He added that he was excited to see her in Tron: Ares (noting that he spoke with Anderson as she was nearing the end of filming) and that he was going with a "fingers crossed" approach when it comes to Anderson possibly being involved with his "X-Files" project. In terms of what he's looking to do with the franchise, Coogler is looking to do right by the long-running fans while making the show's universe accessible to new fans. Aiming to "make something really great," Coogler added that he wanted "something for the real for the real 'X-Files" fans" that would also "maybe find some new ones."

