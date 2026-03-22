Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds Stars Mantegna, Vangsness Remember Nicholas Brendon

Criminal Minds stars Joe Mantegna and Kirsten Vangsness took to social media to remember the late Nicholas Brendon, who played Kevin Lynch.

Article Summary Criminal Minds stars Joe Mantegna and Kirsten Vangsness paid tribute to Nicholas Brendon on Instagram.

Nicholas Brendon played Kevin Lynch, Penelope Garcia’s boyfriend, in 21 episodes of Criminal Minds.

Vangsness expressed heartbreak at Brendon’s passing, celebrating his memorable role and their on-screen chemistry.

Mantegna praised Brendon’s impact on the show, honoring his contributions to Criminal Minds’ enduring legacy.

As the world continues to reel from the passing of Nicholas Brendon at the age of 54, the actor, best known for his role as Xander Harris on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, also played fan-favorite Kevin Lynch, a technical analyst at the Behavioral Analysis Unit on the CBS procedural series Criminal Minds. Appearing in 21 episodes across seasons 3-10, Kevin was the love interest of BAU Technical Analyst and team's Media Liaison Officer Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) in the episode titled "Penelope." Garcia and Lynch broke up in the season seven episode "I Love You, Tommy Brown," but Brendon's final appearance was in season 10's "Burn." Vangsness and Joe Mantegna, who plays Supervisory Special Agent David Rossi, the Unit Senior Agent, paid tribute to Brendon on Instagram.

Criminal Minds Stars Joe Mantegna and Kirsten Vangsness Pay Tribute to Nicholas Brendon

Sharing a still between herself and Brandon, Vangsness wrote, "Kevin Lynch was the perfect foil (meaning a person who makes another person look better by being with them, or whose characteristics amplify the characteristics of another person in a wonderful way or a challenging way) for Penelope. As a huge Buffy fan, I totally nerded it out when they cast [Nicholas Brendon] as my boyfriend. As a fan and a friend, my heart aches to learn of his leaving the planet when he had much life to still sort out. I will definitely be re-watching his screen charisma, and feel so fortunate that our paths got to cross in such a unique way. I am sending each of us a very deep breath for this pain."

Mantegna posted a clip of the episode "Penelope" as Morgan(Shemar Moore), Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler), Prentiss (Paget Brewster), Jareau (A. J. Cook), and Rossi discover that Garcia and Lynch are dating, writing, "R. I. P. Nicholas Brendon. Part of the reason Criminal Minds has been on 19 seasons and counting is the quality of our guest stars. You were most certainly one of them. 🕊️"

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