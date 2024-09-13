Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: rosamund pike, The Wheel of Time, Thumblite

Thumblite: Rosamund Pike Set to Lead Netflix's Silicon Valley Thriller

Rosamund Pike will play the lead in Thumblite, a corporate thriller set in Silicon Valley that Netflix has given a straight-to-series order.

Rosamund Pike will play the lead in Thumblite, a corporate thriller set in Silicon Valley that Netflix has given a straight-to-series order. The series is by writer Scott Z. Burns, with Scott Galloway executive producing along with Michael Ellenberg of Media Res. Wait, does this mean Rosamund Pike is going to play another sociopath in her growing list of sociopaths in her resumé?

The official logline for Thumblite declares that the series "examines the schemes, rivalries, visions, and obsessions of the power brokers and their underlings as they vie for control of the most powerful industry the world has ever known." So yeah, it sounds like Rosamund Pike is totally going to be playing a sociopath in the series. There is no way you're going to have a whole thriller set in Silicon Valley where the characters aren't sociopaths. That's the nature of techbro culture! Look it up! Just look at the most famous tech bros in the news! Seriously!

Burns is the creator, writer, executive producer, and showrunner of Thumblite. Rosamund Pike will executive produce in addition to starring. Along with Ellenberg and Galloway, Greg Jacobs is also an executive producer, with Lindsey Springer of Media Res executive producing as well.

Rosamund Pike Is Great at Playing Sociopaths & It's Fun to Watch

Rosamund Pike currently stars in the epic Amazon high fantasy series The Wheel of Time, on which she also has an executive producer credit, having spent years trying to get the adaptation of Robert Jordan's epic fantasy saga produced. So, she might be a fan. She certainly plays the most interesting character in the whole story, a very powerful sorceress trying to save the world and is willing to do a lot of mean things to achieve it, so the character is kind of a sociopath. Her other recent credits include the films Saltburn, I Care A Lot (where she played a sociopathic grifter), and the series State of the Union. She is best known for starring in Gone Girl, adapted from the bestselling Gillian Flynn novel, where she played the heroine who turns out to be a stone-cold sociopath. She is very good at it, and kudos to her for finding her niche for some of her best work!

