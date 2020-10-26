Titans Season 3 Offers First Look at Curran Walters's Red Hood Look

The folks behind (now) HBO Max's Titans kept their promise when they teased something big coming on Monday regarding Curran Walters's Jason Todd and his evolution from Robin to Red Hood. In the images below, fans are getting their first look at the fallen hero in all of his gun-toting glory (with the first two seasons debuting on the streaming service at the start of November) as the third season's actions move to Gotham. Now if we could get a look at Dr. Jonathan Crane (and Scarecrow?) and Commissioner Barbara Gordon, we would be set- but we'll try to keep from being too greedy.

EP Greg Walker is interested in digging into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) returns this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage." As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that and aspect of her story that they will "absolutely" explore.

Welcome to the Hood. Jason Todd returns as the Red Hood in season 3 of Titans. Seasons 1 and 2 stream November 1st on @hbomax (US). #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/Pm5riPShNb — DCTitans (@DCTitans) October 26, 2020

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Robin), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Robin), and Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.