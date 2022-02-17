Tom Swift Casts Marquise Vilsón, April Parker Jones & Albert Mwangi

The CW has rounded out the cast of its Tian Richards-starring "Nancy Drew" spinoff Tom Swift, with Marquise Vilsón (Blindspot), April Parker Jones (Supergirl) & Albert Mwangi (Bump) rounding out the cast of series regulars. Stemming from Nancy Drew co-creators/EPs Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage via their Fake Empire banner, and CBS Studios, Richards' billionaire inventor was first introduced in the Nancy Drew episode "The Celestial Visitor" and received a straight-to-series order from the network back in August 2021. The trio joins a cast that includes Richards, Ashleigh Murray (Riverdale, Katy Keene), and LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Reading Rainbow). Series co-creators Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau, and Cameron Johnson will serve as executive producers alongside Schwartz, Savage, and Lis Rowinski. CBS Studios is set to produce in association with Fake Empire (Nancy Drew, Dynasty, Gossip Girl, City on Fire).

Co-created by Taylor, Landau, and Johnson, and set for later this year, The CW's Tom Swift follows the serialized adventures of its titular Black, gay, billionaire inventor (Richards) who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him. Tom's missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship, and the mysteries of the universe yet unsolved. Burton is expected to resume his role as Tom's AI mentor & companion Barclay.

Murray's Zenzi Fullerton is efficient and effervescent but nobody's fool. She's been Tom's best friend since childhood and considers him family – and she's one of the few people who can keep up with Tom and read him for filth when necessary. Vilsón's Isaac Vega is Tom's bodyguard – trans, pansexual & a consummate badass. His simmering feelings for Tom will never get in the way of his duty and loyalty. Jones's Lorraine Swift is Tom's mother, a debutante royalty with a kind heart. Her relationship with Tom is close and loving until the aftermath of his father's disappearance begins to drive a wedge between them. Mwangi's Rowan is a member of the security detail for a Congressman in Tom's orbit. Rowan's steely demeanor hides his mysterious past – and his star-crossed interest in Tom. (Deadline Hollywood)