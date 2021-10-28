Tomb Raider: Netflix Anime Series Casts Allen Maldonado & Earl Baylon

Allen Maldonado (Heels, The Last OG) and video game franchise alum Earl Baylon (Shadow of the Tomb Raider) have been tapped to join Hayley Atwell on Legendary and Netflix's upcoming Tomb Raider anime series from Powerhouse Animation. First announced back in January 2021, the series picks up after the events of the highly successful "Tomb Raider" video-game reboot trilogy. Twenty-five years after her first game appeared, Lara continues to explore new territory. Baylon reprises his role from the video game as the voice of Lara Croft's (Atwell) most trusted friend Jonah Maiava, while Maldonado is set to voice the team's tech expert and colleague Zip. Executive Producers are series writer Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja), dj2 Entertainment Founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog), Stephan Bugaj, and Howard Bliss; and Robinson, under his company Tractor Pants.

Here's a further update on how production on the anime is going:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: #TombRaider25 Netflix Anime Series Update from Tasha Huo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJJqwcZP9XM)

Having recently appeared in STARZ's first season of Heels, Maldonado has also been cast in HBO Max and New Line's reimagining of the 1990 hit comedy House Party, and can be seen in the upcoming Peacock streaming film Psych 3: This Is Gus. Baylon's acting credits also include Supportive White Parents (a one-hour comedic musical at the Second City Hollywood) and the feature film Lumpia with a Vengeance. In the 25 years since its launch, the "Tomb Raider" video game series has sold over 81 million copies and garnered a treasure chest worth of awards. The game's success has led to a global franchise encompassing movies, merchandise, comic books, and now, a stylish animated series. The most recent game release, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, has received numerous "Best of" nominations and awards. The "Tomb Raider" video games are developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal and published by Square Enix. On the live-action side, Lara Croft was brought to life by Angelina Jolie in two films (2001 & 2003). Fifteen years later, the franchise was revived with Alicia Vikander tackling the lead role with a sequel currently in the works with Lovecraft Country series creator Misha Green writing and directing.