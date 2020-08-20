Tosh.0: Comedy Central Cancels Series with Season 12; Will Be Shopped

If anyone is still questioning whether or not Comedy Central is going all-in on adult animation- even after the news that Emmy-nominated Drunk History would not be returning for a previously-ordered seventh season- today's news might just change their minds. After its upcoming 12th season, Daniel Tosh's comedy/social media commentary series Tosh.0 will be going the way of almost all of the network's live-action shows (though ViacomCBS and Tosh are planning to shop the series to other networks and digital platforms). The cancellation comes seven months after Comedy Central renewed the series for an additional four seasons, which would've had the series running through a 16th season with an additional 80 episodes.

Premiering in the summer of 2009 and serving as the network's longest-running weekly live-action series, the series will reach the 300th episode mark after the 10-episode season debuts on September 15, and wraps for good on the network on November 24. Tosh, Charlie Siskel, Nick Malis, and Christie Smith will serve as executive producers.

With Drunk History and Tosh.0 now gone or leaving, and The Other Two and South Side moving over to HBO Max, leaving just Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (which currently signed a deal to also air on BBC Three). Over the past few months, Comedy Central has given series orders to a number of adult animated series to complement the return of South Park, including the return of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, the Tracee Ellis Ross-starring Daria spinoff Jodie, and a reimagining of The Ren & Stimpy Show. Tosh jabbed Comedy Central in his comment about the cancellation: "I look forward to doing an animated reboot of my show on MTV in 25 years." Considering Tosh's commitment, its large and loyal fanbase, its easily-digestible half-hour format, and networks and streaming services' needs for quick-n-easy content during pandemic times, the series should have strong market-interest.