Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker: Check Out 2 New Sneak Peeks at S03E14: "The Field Trip"

Check out two new sneak peeks for CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker Season 3 Episode 14: "The Field Trip."

Article Summary Get two brand-new sneak peeks for Tracker Season 3 Episode 14, "The Field Trip," on CBS.

Colter Shaw hunts for a missing boy after a school field trip to the aquarium goes wrong.

Find out what's ahead with episode overviews and trailers for S03E14, S03E15, and S03E16.

New details on guest stars and the series' latest story arcs revealed for Tracker Season 3.

Another day, another update on the third season of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker. Heading into today, we had an official overview, images, trailer, and sneak peek for this Sunday's episode, S03E14: "The Field Trip." In addition, we had overviews and image galleries for S03E15: "No Good Deed" and S03E16: "Struck." Now, we have two new sneak peeks at "The Field Trip" waiting for you below, as Colter (Hartley) searches for a boy who disappeared during a school visit to the aquarium.

Tracker Season 3: S03E14 – S03E16 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 14: "The Field Trip" – When a young boy disappears during a school field trip at the aquarium, Colter must navigate a volatile father's desperation to find his son. Written by Elwood Reid & Annakate Chapell and directed by Melissa Hickey.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 15: "No Good Deed" – Randy enlists Colter's help when one of his closest friends vanishes while under house arrest. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Thomas Heminger and directed by Tori Garrett.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 16: "Struck" – Randy enlists Colter's help when one of his closest friends vanishes while under house arrest. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Thomas Heminger and directed by Tori Garrett.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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