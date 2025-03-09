Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker: Our S02E12 "Monster" Preview; S02E13: "Neptune" Early Look

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of CBS's Tracker, S02E12: "Monster." In addition, we have an early look at S02E13: "Neptune."

Article Summary Preview CBS's Tracker S02E12: "Monster" with Colter hunting for a missing mother in Ohio.

Get an early glimpse of Tracker S02E13: "Neptune" as Colter tackles a mysterious NYC case.

Justin Hartley teases a "family reunion" with Jensen Ackles and Melissa Roxburgh in the near future.

Colter navigates family secrets and truths in his quest for justice and resolution.

As we inch closer to tonight's new episode of CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker hitting our screens, we've got a look at what tonight has to offer. In S02E12: "Monster," Colter (Hartley) searches for a mother who went missing after putting her son to bed – and based on the title of the episode, we have a feeling that things are going to get creepy for our hero. We've got a look at the official overview, image gallery, and trailer for tonight's chapter – along with quite a few sneak peeks at what's to come. In addition, we have a look at the official overview and image gallery for March 16th's S02E13: "Neptune."

Tracker Season 2 Ep. 12: "Monster" & Ep. 13: "Neptune" Previews

Tracker Season 2 Episode 12: "Monster" – Colter (Justin Hartley) is hired to find a mother in Ohio who went missing after tucking her son in for the night. Written by Alex Katsnelson & Annakate Chappell and directed by Tyne Rafaeli.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 13: "Neptune" – Colter (Justin Hartley) travels to New York City to find a woman who vanished in the dressing room of an upscale clothing store. Written by Sharon Lee Watson and Ryan O'Nan and directed by Lee Rose:

With S02E09: "The Disciple" finally bringing a resolution to Colter's Gina Picket case, Hartley was asked about Colter's other "white whale" during a recent interview with TV Insider. The big headline-grabber? Hartley confirming that they're "writing" for Jensen Ackles's and Melissa Roxburgh's returns: "We're writing for them, yeah." With the series officially renewed for a third season, the prospects of a family reunion have grown considerably.

In terms of where Colter's mindset will be when he crosses paths with Russell and Dory again, Hartley believes it's about comparing notes to see who knows what and examining why certain things might not add up. "I think at this point, it's trying to get up to speed and make sure that everyone's up to speed, and that I have all the information that he has, and that it jives. If he has some information about something and I have different information and different facts about the same exact subject, then it's a meeting of the minds and going, okay, so what's the truth here? What actually happened? Were we both being lied to or was I being lied to? Were you in on the lie? What are you protecting me from?" Hartley explained.

He continued, "Because Colter's not lying. The audience knows what Colter knows, but the question is, if the siblings know more than he does, why? What's the point of protecting him? Why was he the one that — what are they protecting him from? And are they talking to each other, or are we all just kind of in the dark here, and Colter is the one that is pursuing this, and everyone else is like, well, just let it go. Who cares? It's dangerous. It's not worth it. Nothing can change the past, but that's just not the way that Colter operates. So he's sort of got different blood flowing through his veins, I think."

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

