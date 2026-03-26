Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker: Overview & Images for April 12th's S03E16: "Struck" Released

Our updated preview for CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker Season 3 now includes an overview and images for April 12th's S03E16: "Struck."

Article Summary Get the official overview and preview for Tracker Season 3 Episode 16: "Struck" airing April 12th on CBS.

Colter helps a pregnant woman whose husband has gone missing in this suspenseful new episode.

Also, check out what's ahead with upcoming episodes S03E14: "The Field Trip" and S03E15: "No Good Deed."

Check new insights and updates on Tracker's evolving mysteries and high-stakes cases this season.

We told you CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker isn't messing around when it comes to giving us as much info as possible on what the third season has to offer. Along with official overviews, images, and more for S03E14: "The Field Trip and S03E15: "No Good Deed, we'now added the official overview and image gallery for April 12th's S03E16: "Struck," as Colter (Hartley) comes to the aid of a pregnant woman whose husband has gone MIA.

Tracker Season 3: S03E14 – S03E16 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 14: "The Field Trip" – When a young boy disappears during a school field trip at the aquarium, Colter must navigate a volatile father's desperation to find his son. Written by Elwood Reid & Annakate Chapell and directed by Melissa Hickey.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 15: "No Good Deed" – Randy enlists Colter's help when one of his closest friends vanishes while under house arrest. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Thomas Heminger and directed by Tori Garrett.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 16: "Struck" – Randy enlists Colter's help when one of his closest friends vanishes while under house arrest. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Thomas Heminger and directed by Tori Garrett.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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