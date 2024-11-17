Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Justin Hartley, tracker

Tracker S02E06 "Trust Fall" Preview; S02E07 "Man's Best Friend" Info

Check out a new sneak peek at CBS's Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker S02E06: "Trust Fall" and images for S02E07: "Man's Best Friend."

With only hours to go until the next episode of CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker, we've got a new sneak preview for S02E06: "Trust Fall" courtesy of Hartley's visit with The Talk. Written by Travis Donnelly & Dominque Holmes and directed by Jennifer Morrison, tonight's chapter sees Colter (Hartley) crossing paths with a retired police officer (Brent Sexton) – with the former searching for missing campers and the latter on the hunt for a serial killer. But before you check out what Harley had to share about his co-star and the episode, we have one more major update. In our Season 3 rundown below, you'll also find the official overview and images for S02E07: "Man's Best Friend" – yup, we've got an adorable pup in need of rescuing.

"Our writers do such a great job of interlacing a serialized element to our procedural show, so you get a closed-ended story every week. But at the same time, there is this story that's been going on for 10 years, he's [Colter] been looking for this woman that's gone missing…it's haunted him for 10 years, he won't let it go, he's tortured by it. And you start to see a little bit of that," Hartley shared on the daytime talk show regarding tonight's episode. "That's Brent Sexton; he's an amazing actor. He's incredible and he came in, we wrote this character that was a retired cop. Really great character on the page, and then he came and just elevated the whole thing. It's just, what a treat to work with that guy." Here's a look at the clip – followed by our updated rundown of Season 3 (with an overview of S02E07: "Man's Best Friend"):

Tracker Season 2 Ep. 6 "Trust Fall"/Ep. 7 "Man's Best Friend "Preview

Tracker Season 2 Episode 6: "Trust Fall" – While searching for missing campers, Colter (Justin Hartley) meets a retired police officer who believes a serial killer is on the loose. Written by Travis Donnelly & Dominque Holmes and directed by Jennifer Morrison.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 7: "Man's Best Friend" – When Colter (Justin Hartley) finds a lost dog at a gas station in Denver, and the dog is subsequently stolen from his truck, Colter makes it his mission to track him down and reunite him with his family. Written by Alex Katsnelson & Jai Franklin Sarki and directed by Ben Hernandez Bray.

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

