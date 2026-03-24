Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S03E14 "The Field Trip" Sneak Peek: Reenie Has Some Questions

Here's an early sneak peek at the next episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker, S03E14: "The Field Trip."

Article Summary Get a sneak peek at Tracker S03E14, where a boy vanishes during a school aquarium field trip.

Reenie takes center stage, proving nothing will stop her from asking the tough questions.

Episode previews, trailers, and image galleries give fresh insight into upcoming Tracker drama.

Catch details on S03E15 "No Good Deed" as Colter helps Randy search for a missing friend.

We like it when CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker doesn't waste time offering us looks at what's still to come this season. For example, we were treated to a sneak peek at this Sunday's episode, S03E14: "The Field Trip," in which Colter looks for a boy who disappeared during an aquarium field trip. But for this go-around, the focus is on Reenie (Fiona Rene), who makes it clear that a little thing like a closing door isn't nearly enough to stop her from asking questions and getting answers. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek, make sure to stick around for the overview and images we have for S03E15: "No Good Deed."

Tracker Season 3: S03E14 & S03E15 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 14: "The Field Trip" – When a young boy disappears during a school field trip at the aquarium, Colter must navigate a volatile father's desperation to find his son. Written by Elwood Reid & Annakate Chapell and directed by Melissa Hickey.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 15: "No Good Deed" – Randy enlists Colter's help when one of his closest friends vanishes while under house arrest. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Thomas Heminger and directed by Tori Garrett.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

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